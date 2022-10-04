State drops charges against former Baltimore homicide prosecutor; he still faces federal indictment alleging stalking

State prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all their charges against former Baltimore homicide prosecutor Adam Chaudry, whom they accused of abusing his law enforcement authority to stalk past romantic partners.

The Office of the State Prosecutor dropped the charges after Chaudry’s attorney, Patrick Seidel, moved to have them dismissed on the grounds that the statewide office tasked with prosecuting public corruption had charged crimes outside of the authority the legislature granted it.

Chaudry, who worked at the city State’s Attorney’s Office for 13 years, had faced nearly 100 charges in state court, including dozens of counts of misconduct in office and obtaining phone records without authorization, as well as stalking and harassment.

State Prosecutor Charlton Howard could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Seidel, who is also a former Baltimore prosecutor, declined to comment, citing the pending federal case against his former colleague.

Chaudry, 43, was federally indicted last week on charges stemming from the same allegations.

The indictment alleges Chaudry used his prosecutorial power to obtain personal information about his ex-girlfriends under the guise of investigating crimes.

Federal prosecutors say the disgraced prosecutor duped city grand jurors, judges and even investigators in his office over a prolonged stalking campaign. In sum, he obtained more than 60 subpoenas commanding cell carriers, state agencies and other entities to turn over confidential information about his former partners and their friends and family, according to the indictment in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

Chaudry allegedly used his state’s attorney’s office email address to convince people to give him information about the former romantic partners

“Thank you again for your assistance — ASA Adam Lane Chaudry,” he signed an email to a cellular carrier that provided him records related to the stalking campaign, according to the federal indictment.

Chaudry allegedly went as far as tracking an ex-girlfriend’s hotel stays.

Deputy State Prosecutor Sarah David handled Chaudry’s case for the office. In court in May, she foreshadowed a two-week trial that could’ve featured the testimony of city Circuit Court judges and state’s attorney’s office employees.

Instead, on Tuesday, she dropped the charges before Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn.

Seidel’s motion to throw out the case focused on the legal powers of the state prosecutor’s office. He argued the office had filed a defective indictment against Chaudry because the offenses it charged don’t fall under the purview of the state prosecutor.

Whereas state’s attorney’s offices across Maryland have broad power to prosecute crime, the state prosecutor has a narrow authority: That office can only investigate violations of state extortion and perjury charges, criminal violation of municipal elections or public ethics law and misconduct in office, according to the Maryland statute.

Lawmakers did not include under the power of the state prosecutor several of the offenses Chaudry was charged with, including stalking, harassment and theft.

After completing an investigation, the state prosecutor is supposed to present a report to the local state’s attorney and the state attorney general, according to Seidel’s motion. In Chaudry’s case, Seidel wrote, the state prosecutor only presented its report to Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

In a letter, Howard, the state prosecutor, asked Mosby to waive her office’s right to bring charges so that his office could pursue a public corruption, stalking and theft case. Mosby signed a waiver.

But, Seidel wrote in court papers, Howard’s office subsequently broadened the scope if its investigation and went on to present to the grand jury charges it doesn’t have authority to prosecute.

“By appearing before the Grand Jury without authorization for these charges, OSP has tainted the entire Grand Jury presentation,” Seidel wrote.

He asked the court to dismiss Chaudry’s state indictment.