State drops DUI manslaughter charge against man in hit-and-run, citing lack of evidence

The state has dropped one of three charges against a man charged in a fatal New Year's Eve hit-and-run eight months after the wreck.

Claudio Andres Nunes-Hormazabal, 33, was initially charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death; driving without a license causing death; and DUI manslaughter.

Assistant State Attorney Mara Marzano on Friday filed a notice of no information, announcing the state’s intent to drop the DUI manslaughter charge. The letter cites “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt."

Mandy Pernu, 35, one of 11 siblings and a mother to an 18-year-old son with special needs, was riding her bicycle south on U.S. 41, approaching Airport-Pulling Road, in East Naples, on Dec. 31 when Nunes-Hormazabal's car struck her before fleeing, police said. Her death marked the 44th, and final, road fatality in Collier County in 2022.

Hours after the crash, troopers announced Nunes-Hormazabal's arrest. Jail records indicate he remains in custody.

Crystal Pernu Rosebush, 36, previously told The News-Press she was getting ready to call her sister, who she nicknamed "M&M," when a friend texted her, asking her to check up on her sister.

Both sisters are from Iron Range, Minnesota.

Pernu Rosebush blamed the lack of lights along U.S. 41., compromising pedestrians and bicyclists.

As of Wednesday morning, the family's GoFundMe page collected more than $4,300. The family plans to make memorial pendants with her ashes.

Nunes-Hormazabal is next due in court Thursday for a case management conference.

