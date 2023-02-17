State drops murder charge after witness refuses to testify at 'stand your ground' hearing

WEST PALM BEACH — A Riviera Beach man won’t face a first-degree murder charge in the October 2020 shooting death of his former girlfriend’s brother.

State prosecutors this month dropped the charge against Alphonso Lingo in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Rory Walker when a key witness would not testify during a pretrial hearing.

Lingo still faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon after the deadline for accepting a plea offer from the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office passed Monday.

Lingo, now 28, previously was charged with murder after police alleged he shot and killed Walker on Oct. 3, 2020, during a confrontation between the men outside an apartment on the 5500 block of Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach. Investigators said Walker was attempting to protect his sister, who alleged Lingo had threatened her with a gun and punched her during an argument.

Alphonso Lingo sits at the defense table during a hearing in his murder case in Judge Caroline Shepherd's courtroom at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla., on January 31, 2023. Lingo is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's brother in October 2022. The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office has asked the court to dismiss murder charges.

Palm Beach County Public Defender Carey Haughwout, who is representing Lingo, argued that Lingo acted in self-defense and qualified for immunity under Florida's "stand your ground" law.

In a motion filed last summer, Haughwout wrote that Lingo shared an apartment with Walker’s sister, Rakeya Walker, with whom Lingo had a dating relationship, and described Walker and his sister as the aggressors in the incident.

“At the time he used deadly force, Alphonso could not avoid the threat from Rory and Rakeya,” Haughwout wrote. “He was in an area right outside the front the door, Rakeya followed him and was holding the apartment door partially closed while Rory was standing at the stairs preventing him from leaving.”

The state sought to have the defense’s motion dismissed, arguing that Lingo was outside the dwelling when the shooting occurred, and that he was unlawfully in possession of a firearm due to prior felony convictions, making him ineligible for immunity.

Rakeya Walker testifies during a hearing for a murder case against Alphonso Lingo in Judge Caroline Shepherd's courtroom at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla., on January 31, 2023. Lingo is accused of fatally shooting her brother in October 2022. The hearing was delayed for a day after Walker was unable to utter any answers while on the witness stand.

Victim's sister, defendant's ex-girlfriend was unable to answer questions on witness stand

Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd denied the state’s request and scheduled a hearing for oral arguments Jan. 31. During the hearing, Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott attempted to question Rakeya Walker about Lingo’s living arrangements at the time of the shooting.

However, Rakeya appeared hesitant to answer questions, speaking in soft, hushed tones at the beginning of her testimony. At one point, she was overcome with emotion, leaning in her chair to the side of the witness stand and placing her head on her arms. Shepherd made repeated requests for Rakeya to continue with her testimony before ending the hearing and instructing the parties to return the next day.

When the parties appeared Feb. 1, the state announced it was dropping the murder charge and offered Lingo a plea on the remaining weapons charge. The state's offer was for a 12-year prison sentence with a mandatory minimum of three years.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years, and the state can seek an enhanced habitual offender sentence, raising the maximum penalty to 30 years. During a hearing Monday, Lingo requested a furlough from jail custody so that he could attend the funeral of the mother of his 10-year-old son.

Shepherd denied the request. The case is next scheduled for a status hearing in April.

Assistant state attorney Reid Scott, left and public defender Carey Haughwout, right, have a bench meeting with Judge Caroline Shepherd in her courtroom at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla., on January 31, 2023. The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office has asked the court to dismiss murder charges against Alphonso Lingo who is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's brother in October 2022.

Attorney argues Lingo feared for own safety, had right to defend self

At the time of Lingo’s arrest, West Palm Beach police investigators alleged he shot Rory Walker after the 20-year-old confronted him about an alleged threat against Rakeya

Police said Rory Walker was visiting the apartment that day with his fiancée and their three children, and that he asked Lingo to step outside to talk after Rakeya told him that Lingo had threatened her. Rakeya told investigators Lingo had been abusive to her and said he shot her brother unprovoked.

In her motion to dismiss, Haughwout wrote that prior to the fatal confrontation, Rakeya had texted Rory, urging him to have a weapon ready. She said Lingo fired when Rory aimed a gun at him, then ran when Rakeya grabbed her brother’s gun and fired.

“Alphonso feared that Rory was about to shoot him,” Haughwout said. “He feared being killed or injured by Rory at the time he used deadly force against him.”

