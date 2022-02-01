Out-of-state drug convictions could soon be part of South Dakota criminal records

A bill to include out-of-state drug convictions as an enhancement for someone convicted of a drug charge in South Dakota passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning.

House Bill 1069, which passed out of the House of Representatives on Jan. 25, was debated as an issue of fairness for South Dakota residents during the hearing.

Currently, if someone is convicted twice of selling controlled substances in South Dakota, they face a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence. But if someone has an out-of-state conviction for selling drugs and are charged in South Dakota with a subsequent drug offense, it's considered a first offense.

More: Prosecutors, chief of staff summoned to testify in Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg impeachment probe

"The South Dakota resident will be treated harsher," said Ernest Thompson, the state's attorney for Brown County. "This makes it fair."

If the bill is passed into law, people convicted of an out-of-state drug charge within 15 years and then charged in South Dakota for selling drugs would possibly face a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence.

Proponents of the bill like Paul Bachand said that out-of-state convictions are already included in part two habitual criminal information for charges like driving under the influence.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Criminal records in SD could soon include out-of-state drug convictions