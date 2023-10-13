State Emergency Service: 2 rescuers injured in Russian attack on Nikopol

Russian forces targeted Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, wounding two rescuers during the second strike, Ukraine’s Emergency Service wrote on Oct. 13.

The first responders received a report about a fire at a bus stop caused by Russian shelling, and when they started extinguishing it, Russian troops hit the area again.

The rescuers suffered shrapnel injuries and were hospitalized, according to the State Emergency Service.

Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

On Oct. 12, four people were killed and two more injured when Russia targeted a local school, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

The State Emergency Service's spokesman, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, said on Aug. 8 that 78 Ukrainian rescuers had been killed in Russian attacks while doing their job.

Attacks against first responders violate international conventions as they don't take part in hostilities but rescue civilians and provide aid.

