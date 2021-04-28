A ‘State of emergency’ for Black America: One activist makes it a personal mission to combat ‘anti-protest bills’ in Oklahoma

For Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, an Oklahoma native whose twin brother, Terence Crutcher, was shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer in September 2016 during a traffic stop, the passing of H.B. 1674 is deeply personal. “[H.B. 1674] attacks and silences our right to assemble and protest and let our voices be heard,” Crutcher said. “It means so much to me because my twin brother … was killed by a white police officer … and we had to take it to the streets to demand that justice be served. Because of our right to march down the streets and our right to assemble, we were able to force the district attorney to indict [Officer] Betty Shelby within the first week.”

