State of emergency declared, evacuations urged after train derails in Rockcastle County

A train derailed in Rockcastle County Wednesday afternoon, prompting Gov. Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency.

Residents of Livingston were urged to evacuate after multiple cars of a CSX train derailed, Beshear’s office said in a news release.

Sixteen rail cars, two of which were carrying molten sulphur, derailed north of Livingston at 2:23 p.m., CSX said in a statement late Wednesday. The company said some of the sulphur had spilled and was burning.

“When molten sulphur burns it is known to release sulphur dioxide,” CSX said in the statement. “Specialized equipment is being deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area. CSX is in close contact with the Rockcastle county emergency teams as they continue to assess the situation and we appreciate their swift response. We will work together with the local authorities to secure the area and safety is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan.”

The governor urged people to “please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

U.S. 25 was closed between Calloway Branch Road and the Laurel County line, WYMT reported Wednesday night.

“CSX encourages residents in proximity to the incident who are concerned about their safety to utilize the lodging that the company has secured in Mt. Vernon, KY,” CSX said in the statement. “In addition to the hotels, the CSX team is working with local restaurants to provide meals for affected residents.”

The Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team has responded to the scene, and the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center has been activated, the governor’s office said in the news release.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said in the release.

WKYT reported that one of the two people aboard the train sustained minor injuries, but no one was taken to a hospital.

CSX said it will cover the cost for “concerned residents” who wish to stay at the Quality Inn on Wilderness Road or the Haven Inn on Richmond Street in Mount Vernon. They said residents can eat at the Derby City South Truck Stop on Richmond Street or the Limestone Grill on Holt Drive. For more information, CSX said people can call 800-805-9840.

A temporary shelter also has been set up at Rockcastle County Middle School. Rockcastle County Schools said in a Facebook post Wednesday night that cots, food, water and a pet trailer were available “for all community members in need.”

This article may be updated as more information becomes available.