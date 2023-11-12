State of emergency declared after fire shuts down 10 Freeway in Los Angeles

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday night, following a massive fire that shut down part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The blaze was first reported early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. at a pallet yard underneath the freeway near East 14th and Alameda streets. The flames quickly spread to neighboring storage yards and engulfed both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10, eventually melting some of the freeway's steel guardrails and damaging firetrucks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. More than 160 firefighters from 26 companies and a helicopter responded to battle the blaze. KTLA's Sara Welch reports on Nov. 11, 2023. Details:https://ktla.com/news/local-news/state-of-emergency-declared-after-fire-shuts-down-10-freeway/

