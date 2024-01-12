State of emergency to be issued for western New York ahead of approaching winter storm

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said she will issue a state of emergency for western New York and already activated 100 members of New York National Guard ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

Western New York and parts of the north country are "bracing for a classic lake effect snowstorm starting mid-Saturday," she said during a midday news briefing in Manhattan. Declaring the state of emergency early on helps state officials prepare for the storm, and to move contractors and state workers into place to clear snow and respond as needed.

National guard members are expected to be in place in western New York by Saturday morning, she said. Utility crews are already in place throughout western New York to assist if communities lose power during the storm, she said.

A winter storm watch was issued for parts of western New York ahead of the weekend, and is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Heavy lake effect snow is possible in the affected areas, with 1 to 3 feet of snow expected throughout the Buffalo region and 8 to 17 inches of snow possible in some areas south of Buffalo according to the Weather Service. Significant blowing and drifting snow is also possible, which could create treacherous roads conditions, forecasters said.

Wind gusts could reach 65 mph. The strongest winds will occur Saturday, which could cause tree damage and power outages, the Weather Service said.

Forecasters also issued a high wind warning for parts of western and central New York, including Rochester, for part of the weekend.

Along with this, Hochul said she requested a ban on empty trucks and tandem tractor-trailers on the New York state Thruway from the Rochester area to the Pennsylvania line, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The ban will be in place for the duration of the storm, she said.

The high wind warning for the Rochester region runs from 7 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Sunday and covers Monroe, Genesee, Orleans, Niagara and northern Erie counties. A high wind watch was also issued for the same timeframe covering Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming counties, as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie Counties.

Southeast winds that are part of a larger system moving into the area are expected to bring gusts up to 50 mph and sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph Friday night, followed by strong wind from the southwest with gusts up to 65 mph and sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph on Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

Heavy lake effect snow bands with gusty winds will occur east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Saturday through Sunday night. The snow bands will oscillate north to south, impacting the Buffalo and Watertown Metros. Travel will be difficult to near impossible within snow bands. pic.twitter.com/nwgMRaNH9P — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 12, 2024

