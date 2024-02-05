State of Emergency in Place as Severe Flooding Hits Santa Barbara

California Gov Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for parts of southern California on February 4, as an intense storm battered the region.

This footage, filmed by Ofer Naaman, shows one partially submerged vehicle stuck in floodwaters along Modoc Road in Santa Barbara County.

A flash flood warning was in place for the area with the National Weather Service urging locals to avoid driving through inundated roads.

Flooding forced Santa Barbara Airport to close its airfield on Sunday, canceling all commercial flights. Credit: Ofer Naaman via Storyful