State of Emergency: Why Chile Is Facing a Crisis

After a month of sometimes deadly demonstrations against inequality, Chile may be making its way toward peace.

A coalition of parties from across the political spectrum says it will support a constitutional referendum next year to decide whether and how Chile’s 1980 Constitution should be changed in response to protester demands.

Read more: Estallido social en Chile: discursos de Piñera bajo la lupa de la inteligencia artificial

Chile’s protest movement, which killed about 23 people, according to the attorney general’s office, began on Oct. 18, 2019 with mass fare evasions on the Santiago Metro after an increase of 30 Chilean pesos – about US$0.04 – on the price of rush hour tickets.

On that day, which ended with 20 subway stations and more than 15 buses set aflame across the capital, President Sebastián Piñera made his first crisis-time speech to the Chilean people: He decreed a state of emergency in Santiago.

Over the next week, Piñera would make a series of speeches aimed – unsuccessfully, it turns out – at quelling the crisis.

All the president’s speeches

Demonstrations, looting and fires occurred in various cities after the transit uprising in Santiago, resulting in curfews being declared across the country on Oct. 19. Chile’s Armed Forces took to the streets to try to restore order and to prevent – during certain hours – free movement through the streets.

Read the original article.