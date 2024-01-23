State employee monitoring juvenile jail arrested in possible sex assault of teen resident

An employee placed by state officials onsite to monitor operations at the troubled Wayne County juvenile jail was arrested last week in an investigation into whether she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy inside the facility.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has removed all state employees from the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center amid the allegations, which could involve at least two other state employees, according to a county statement released Monday night to the Free Press.

The state installed the round-the-clock monitors in March 2023 following the alleged sex assault of a 12-year-old boy by other youths at the facility.

"Therefore, to ensure the safety and welfare of the youth in our care and to protect the integrity of the on-going investigation, all state employees have been removed from the facility under the County Executive’s direction," Kimberly Harry, interim director of communications, wrote in a statement to the Free Press.

"We are profoundly saddened that state employees entrusted to care for children would exploit them."

No criminal charges had been filed yet and the state staffer was released from the county sheriff’s custody as the investigation continued, according to the county statement. Officials did not identify the woman and did not provide details of the alleged incident.

The arrest was based on allegations of "criminal sexual conduct and child abuse," the statement said.

The sheriff’s office is expected to submit its findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Harry wrote.

Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state employee was suspended without pay pending an investigation and that state officials are looking into additional employees who may have been involved.

"We are appalled at the nature of the allegations involving this employee," Wheaton wrote in an email.

"If the allegations are true, we trust this employee will be prosecuted and held accountable with the full weight of the law. This behavior is not reflective of the important work our child welfare workforce does every day to protect the safety of children."

The state monitors, first placed in March 2023, were removed briefly in early June, with the state citing improvement. But it sent them back June 20 in response to another incident, which officials would not disclose to the Free Press. A youth told staff another resident sexually assaulted him June 12 in a closet of an unlocked medical room.

Typically one state monitor was onsite at all times at the juvenile jail in recent months.

The Free Press has reported since the summer of 2022 on overcrowding and understaffing problems at the facility, which critics have called inhumane and dangerous.

This fall the state took a step that could ultimately lead to the facility's closure, putting it into a provisional license after a review found violations from the spring, including feces-covered walls, problems distributing medication to youths and a lack of clean clothes and basic hygiene products.

County officials have said conditions have improved in recent months, with youths out of their rooms for waking hours, with access to daily showers, schooling and recreation.

The facility's crisis was exasperated by COVID lockdowns and staffing shortages, county officials have said.

But Evans and his staff have, in some cases heatedly, blamed the state for failing to deal with a shortage of long-term centers that house and treat youths who have been ordered there by the courts. Many residents have languished for months at the Wayne County facility, with none of that time counting toward the treatment that judges have ordered them to receive and complete.

State officials say they have worked to increase the number of beds, including allocating $3 million to a Highland Park facility, and worked to place Wayne County juveniles in nearby counties.

