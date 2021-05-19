State ends Alcorn County man's appeals

May 18—JACKSON — The state has denied a man convicted of shooting into a Corinth house, inuring two people, his final chance of appeal.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals denied Jamar Allen's motion for rehearing. In January, the same court affirmed Allen's 2019 conviction and sentence.

In the summer of 2019, Allen, 34, was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to serve a total of 40 years with 20 more years suspended.

According to statements made in court, Allen lived with a woman for two weeks in 2017 before she ended the relationship when he threatened to "shoot the place up" if he caught other men around her. He carried the threat through, shooting into her house at 3 a.m.

On appeal, Allen argued prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective counsel. The appellate court did not agree.

Judge Anthony Lawrence, writing the 8-0 opinion in January, said there was no reversible errors said neither argument would have affected the outcome of the trial.

"Given the vast amount of evidence presented at trail, we can confidently say it would not have changed the result," Lawrence said.

