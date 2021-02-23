Out-of-state ERCOT board members resign after Texas winter storm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Dearman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Five Electric Reliability Council of Texas board members are resigning amid criticism that they live outside of the state.

Board Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chair Peter Cramton and board members Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper will resign following a Feb. 24 board meeting, according to a notice to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

In a letter to their peers on the board, the members wrote that the recent concerns about out-of-state leadership have been noted and that they are resigning to “eliminate distractions.”

“Before we step aside, we are beginning the process of reviewing this extreme cold weather event and resulting power crisis,” the letter reads, expressing optimism that Texas can lead the nation in emergency preparedness for extreme weather.

“We want what is best for ERCOT and Texas,” the letter reads.

Board member Vanessa Anesetti-Parra’s signature was not among those on the letter, but a footnote in a corresponding document provided to the Public Utility Commission notes she is resigning.

Talberg lives in Michigan and Bulger in Illinois, according to their bios on the ERCOT website. Cramton lives in California, Hepper lives in Maine and Anesetti-Parra lives in Toronto, according her LinkedIn profile.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously called on the board to resign, labeling ERCOT’s response a “total failure.” ERCOT oversees the states power grid and is regulated by the the Pubic Utility Commission, whose commissioners are appointed by Abbott.

Abbott said he welcomed the resignations in a Tuesday statement.

“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, ERCOT failed to do its job and Texans were left shivering in their homes without power,” Abbott said. “ERCOT leadership made assurances that Texas’ power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm, but those assurances proved to be devastatingly false.”

In addition to the board members, Craig Ivey, a candidate to fill a vacant board position, withdrew his name from consideration. Like the members, Ivey said he didn’t want to be a distraction.

“The response to recent events will require the full attention of leaders in the state and at ERCOT,” Ivey said in a letter to the Public Utility Commission.

ERCOT has faced sharp criticism over its response to the winter storm after millions across the state were left without power, some for days.

Abbott has made ERCOT reforms an emergency item for lawmakers to consider during the legislative session. State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, has filed a bill that if passed would require ERCOT board members reside in the state.

“When I learned that five out of the fifteen board members did not live in Texas and were not experiencing the freezing conditions like the rest of us, my constituents and fellow Texans demanded that change,” Springer said in a statement. “It is unacceptable that Texans went days without heat for their homes and no running water due to the mismanagement at ERCOT.”

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred said the resignations are a step in the right direction, stressing that an investigation into ERCOT and the state’s “failure to prepare for the storm and failure to communicate with the public” is needed.

“This is a first step towards holding those responsible for this crisis to account but it does not absolve them, or state leaders, from answering questions and providing the clarity on their failure that Texans deserve,” Allred said.

Representatives from ERCOT are expected to testify before members of the state House and Senate on Thursday.

“We look forward to working with the Texas Legislature, and we thank the outgoing Board Members for their service,” ERCOT said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Mitch McConnell blocked Merrick Garland for Supreme Court, but backs his AG nomination

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland's nomination. He maintains a block of Garland for the high court wasn't personal.

  • ‘Cult members only come out for the cult leader’: Lara said to be first Trump set for 2024 run – but can she win?

    The idea of Lara Trump as the future of the Republican Party has left many “never Trumpers” aghast

  • Texas Is Awash in Natural Gas. It Didn’t Help in the Storm

    Natural-gas shortages were a major culprit in the blackouts that left millions freezing in the dark in Texas last week, but making the delivery system more resilient promises to be expensive as well as politically challenging.

  • No breakthrough at UK-EU talks, says Northern Ireland's Foster

    There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday. The British government is demanding concessions from the European Union to minimise disruption in trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have emerged since Britain left the bloc's trading orbit in January.

  • Southern Baptist Convention ousts Kentucky, Georgia churches over pro-LGBTQ values

    Two other churches were removed for employing convicted sex offenders.

  • Action 13 helps you navigate FEMA disaster relief application

    An expert in disaster recovery explains why you shouldn't give up, even if FEMA initially denies your claim.

  • Heads of Texas electric grid resign after storm

    Top leadership at Texas’s electric grid operator resigned on Tuesday, after they were blamed for rolling blackouts during last week’s deadly winter storm.The board’s chairman, vice chairman and several directors were among those who stepped down from their roles at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT effective Wednesday according to an official state notice.Their resignations came the same day ERCOT was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit by customers who claim their power failed in freezing temperatures, leaving them without light, heat and drinkable water.The lawsuit accuses ERCOT of failing to prepare the state’s electric power grid for severe weather.Dozens of Texans died in last week’s freezing temperatures and the state has launched investigations into what caused electrical systems to shut down.State Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the resignations, noting ERCOT had assured it had adequate power ahead of the storm.In a statement, he said, “[Investigations] will uncover the full picture of what went wrong"and added he’ll ensure it won’t happen again.The Public Utility Commission of Texas, which appoints members onto the ERCOT board, declined immediate comment on when it would seek to replace those who resigned.

  • Texas Power Grid Chair, Directors Quit in Wake of Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The chair of Texas’s power grid operator and four other board members have resigned in the wake of the energy crisis that crippled the state’s electrical system.Electric Reliability Council of Texas Chair Sally Talberg resigned along with Vice Chair Peter Cramton and board members Raymond Hepper, Terry Bulger and Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, according to a filing.The departures are the first high-profile resignations in the wake of last week’s blackouts that left millions of homes without heat and light and dozens of people dead during an historic cold snap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week called for board members and other leaders of the grid operator, known as Ercot, to step down. Some board members had received death threats as public outrage over the crisis mounted.“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, Ercot failed to do its job, and Texans were left shivering in their homes,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The State of Texas will continue to investigate Ercot and uncover the full picture of what went wrong.”At its peak, more than 4 million Texas homes and businesses were without power over several days of unprecedented cold. Even when electricity was restored as temperatures rose, millions remained without safe drinking water after power outages hit treatment plants and water pumps used to pressurize lines.Texas lawmakers have scheduled hearings on the power failures for Thursday.In their resignation letter, the Ercot board members cited recent concerns raised about out-of-state board leadership at the grid operator. “To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board effective after our urgent board teleconference meeting adjourns on Wednesday, February 24, 2021,” they said.An Ercot board nominee, Craig Ivey, also submitted a letter to withdraw his petition for approval as an unaffiliated director, citing concerns stakeholders recently expressed of having out-of-state directors.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner warned against making Ercot a “scapegoat” for the crisis, saying responsibility also lies with the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the state legislature, “which failed to act 10 years ago.”Turner, who served 27 years in the Texas House prior to being elected mayor of America’s fourth biggest city, filed a bill in the legislature in 2011 calling for the prevention of blackouts by ensuring there is enough reserve power capacity in the state. He said the bill never received a hearing. “Now the question is, are we really committed to taking the necessary steps to keep this from happening again,” he said in an interview.Cramton declined to comment. Talberg, Hepper and Bulger didn’t immediately respond to requests for a comment.(Adds comments from Houston mayor in ninth, 10th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza shares powerful testimony on riot

    At the start of a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Capitol Captain Carneysha Mendoza delivered a chilling testimony regarding the security breach during the deadly January 6 insurrection. The former U.S. Army veteran told lawmakers her arm was almost broken as anarchists stormed the Capitol. It was mixed with fire extinguisher spray deployed by the rioters.

  • Children of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, data reveals

    New data now reveals that the same racial and ethnic disparities which have affected adults throughout the pandemic, also extend to children of color. Black and Latino children have been affected by more illness and death than other children, during the pandemic. More than 3.1 million children have tested positive for coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, accounting for approximately 13.1% of all cases in states reporting cases by age, according to a weekly report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

  • Police chief says militia groups ‘want to blow up’ Capitol building at Biden State of the Union

    US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman argued to maintain increased law enforcement presence at the Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, following warnings from militia groups that she says want to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the president’s upcoming State of the Union. “So based on that information, we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward,” she said.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' shot

    Trump-backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • Explainer: Mount Etna puts on its latest spectacular show

    Mount Etna, the volcano that towers over eastern Sicily, evokes superlatives. It is Europe’s most active volcano and also the continent’s largest. Fortunately, Etna’s latest eruption captivating the world's attention has caused neither injuries nor evacuation.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Democrats’ $1.9T coronavirus relief bill is ‘too corrupt, liberal’

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy provides insight into the coronavirus stimulus bill on ‘Fox and Friends.’

  • This $4,500 electric car is reportedly outselling Tesla's Model 3 in China by almost two to one

    State-owned SAIC Motor sold almost twice as many of its budget EVs in China in January than Tesla did of its Model 3, the BBC reported.

  • India finds boat adrift with Rohingya refugees; 8 dead

    India's coast guard has found a boat adrift in the Andaman Sea carrying scores of Rohingya refugees, including eight who had died, officials said Thursday. The boat left Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh on Feb. 11 with 90 people, including 23 children, on board and its engine failed on Feb. 15, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. Two Indian coast guard ships were sent to help the refugees, and the Indian government is in discussions with Bangladesh to ensure their safe return, Srivastava said.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Czech Republic faces 'hellish days', needs tighter COVID measures, PM says

    The Czech Republic must tighten measures to combat the pandemic and prevent a "catastrophe" in hospitals in the coming weeks as the country faces one of the world's highest COVID-19 infection and death rates, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. The number of hospital patients with COVD-19 who are in serious condition has risen to a record 1,389, leaving few spare beds in the country of 10.7 million. Some hospitals have had to transfer out patients while the health minister has warned hospitals risk being overwhelmed in the coming weeks.