State Ethics Commission: Lawmaker tried 'to obtain favorable treatment' during DWI stop

Apr. 29—The State Ethics Commission said Thursday an Albuquerque lawmaker tried "to obtain favorable treatment" from police during a late-night traffic stop in Santa Fe that led to her arrest and upended her political career.

When state Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, referenced her role in the Legislature and displayed her legislative license plate under questioning from police, she violated the Governmental Conduct Act, according to the commission.

She did so, the commission concluded, "in an attempt to obtain favorable treatment" from the Santa Fe Police Department sergeant who pulled her over — "either through a direct appeal for favorable treatment or by persuading the [sergeant] that the cause of her behavior and appearance was fatigue from legislative service, not the effects of alcohol."

Louis, a member of the state House of Representatives since 2013, has agreed to pay $250, the maximum amount allowed under the section of the law Louis violated, the commission reported.

In exchange for the payment, the commission agreed not to file a civil enforcement action against Louis, who said she deeply regretted her "lapse in judgment" after her arrest and then announced about a week later she would not seek reelection.

Santa Fe police working a "Super Bowl saturation patrol" Feb. 13 stopped Louis for speeding just before midnight near St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road.

After the officer detected signs of intoxication, Louis told him she'd had two glasses of beer at a Super Bowl halftime party. Her story changed later when she said she'd had "two-ish" glasses of vodka and soda.

After the officer described her eyes as watery or glassy, Louis said she was tired and mentioned her role in the Legislature, which was nearing the conclusion of a 30-day legislative session.

"I haven't had much sleep because, um, I'm not trying to, like, say anything, but, like, I'm a legislator, so we haven't had much sleep," Louis told the officer, a video of the incident showed.

"To me, you're just another citizen, another driver, on the road," the officer responded.

"Totally, totally, totally. We just haven't had a lot of sleep," Louis replied.

The section of law the commission concluded Louis violated states that "a legislator or public officer or employee shall treat the legislator's or public officer's or employee's government position as a public trust. The legislator or public officer or employee shall use the powers and resources of public office only to advance the public interest and not to obtain personal benefits or pursue private interests."

Her arrest made Louis the latest in a string of lawmakers who have been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

In 2018, then-Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, told an arresting officer she was a state representative when he asked about her educational background.

"In recent years, New Mexico has witnessed elected officials refer to their elected office to pursue a private interest during a law enforcement investigation into their conduct," Jeremy Farris, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, said in a statement. "The Governmental Conduct Act prohibits such use of the powers and resources of public office. The State Ethics Commission will make every effort to enforce that prohibition."

