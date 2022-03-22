Augusta mayor faces state law charges, $800,000 fines in ethics commission decision

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis faces charges he broke state laws and fines of more than $800,000 after the state ethics commission found probable cause to move forward with two ethics complaints against him.

The Monday probable cause votes means the commission decided there was sufficient basis to move forward with prosecution and investigation, said David Emadi, executive director of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance commission.

"Today, the commission voted unanimously that there was reasonable belief to believe the law had been violated in both Mr. Davis' campaign case, and in the ballot committee case," Emadi said.

Unless the parties agree to a consent order in both cases, they will be prosecuted, said Robert Lane, general counsel for the ethics commission.

A consent order – a legally binding agreement between Davis and the state – in the campaign finance complaint could result in Davis facing more than $800,000 in fines. A first violation of the Geor­gia Campaign Finance Act carries a maximum fine of $1,000, a second, up to $10,000, and a third, $25,000. The complaint accuses Davis of violating the law 35 times. The billboard complaint includes only one violation.

Both investigations stemmed from a 2018 complaint about the origin of billboards encouraging voters to support replacing the James Brown Arena with a new facility on the defunct Regency Mall property in south Augusta. The billboards appeared a few weeks before a non-binding ballot poll on whether to build at Regency or at the arena's current site.

Chronicle video played at hearing

Davis' attorney, former U.S. Attorney Ed Tarver, said he disagreed with the commission vote on the billboard case, because "it was clear the billboards were purchased by the manager of Cardinale Management," which owns the mall. He said the mall manager had no legal duty to disclose purchases made to promote its redevelopment.

The billboards instead were attributed to "Concerned Citizens of Richmond County." The complaint said unlike a corporation, a ballot committee is required to register with election officials when it raises or spends more than $500.Ethics Ccommission attorney Joseph Cusack’s presentation on the billboard case included Augusta Chronicle video of Davis denying any involvement with the placement of two billboards calling for support of the Regency proposal, in which Augusta would pay Cardinale rent for an extended period.

The state ethics commission found probable cause to proceed with a criminal and civil probe of Mayor Hardie Davis' involvement with a 2018 billboard campaign promoting construction of a new arena at the site of Regency Mall.

Cusack said the evidence against Davis, Gibbons and McKinnon was contained within an email chain obtained by the commission that showed Davis approving a design for a sign that included the attribution. Davis said at the hearing he did not recall seeing that.

Cusack also noted both Davis and Gibbons used their personal email addresses rather than their official city email accounts. Tarver said that was acceptable. "The fact that they used two email addresses does not shield them from the Open Records Act," Tarver said. Upon request, the government is required under the Act to release all correspondence regardless of what account or medium was used.

The ethics commission granted one of Tarver's requests, that Tonia Gibbons, Davis' former chief of staff who does consulting for his office, be removed as a respondent to the complaint. The commission vote found probable cause existed only for Davis and James McKinnon, the son-in-law of mall owner Alan Cardinale,

Tarver: 'Mistakes were made'

The campaign finance complaint said Davis failed to report fundraising and how it was spent multiple times over a two-year period and after filing an affidavit stating he had ceased fundraising. It said Davis used the unreported campaign funds to pay for items not associated with a campaign, such as credit card bills and sporting event broadcasts. Davis' response was that the expenses were either entered in error or were paying for city business.

Davis "consented" to a probable cause finding in the campaign finance case, so it was not presented by ethics commission attorneys Monday. Tarver said consenting would let the case move to a hearing where prosecutors are required to present more evidence. "Mistakes were made of minimal consequence, and all the filings have been corrected and filed," Tarver said.

In a late Monday response, Davis echoed Tarver's statements and noted that the ethics commission had yet to make contact with McKinnon, who he said paid for the billboards and as a private corporation, had no obligation to register the ballot campaign.

"I am now held responsible for their action because the ethics commission has not been able to make contact with Cardinale Management," Davis said.f

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. speaks at an Augusta Commission meeting Nov. 9. The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission recently expanded an ethics complaint against Davis to include allegations he failed to report numerous campaign contributions or how he spent them during 2019 and 2020.

GOP strategist Dave Barbee, who filed the original complaint about the origin of the billboards, said the ethics commission took his complaint and ran with it, eventually looking into Davis’ campaign financial reports.

“I’m glad they found out who sponsored the signs and all that stuff, but it’s sort of like my favorite phrase, 'you’re pulling a string in the hem and all the sudden, the skirt’s falling off,'” Barbee said.

