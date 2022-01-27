'At least now we can start to heal.' Ramey guilty on three counts of first degree murder

GALESBURG — A jury found Maquesha Ramey guilty on three charges of first degree murder for the shooting and killing of Rachel Likes on Jan. 4, 2021.

The jury announced its verdict in the Knox County Courthouse at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.

A hearing date to determine Ramey's sentence is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 30. Circuit Judge Richard H. Gambrell, who presided over the trial, said Ramey will be held without bond until the sentencing hearing takes place.

About Rachel Likes: Friend says shooting victim Rachel Likes 'wanted a better life'

"I'm happy justice was served for Rachel," said Alice Downard, a close friend of the Likes family. "Now her mom, her sister, friends and family can have closure justice was served."

Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin said that he is pleased with the verdict and recognized the contributions of various police departments.

"Obviously the result here is a product of many hands on the oars," Karlin said.

Likes' brother-in-law Kenneth Jones said the verdict will help the family be able to begin healing, but that Likes' son will still go without a mother and Likes' mother without a daughter.

"She got to sit here in court and my little sister is ashes in an urn," Jones said of Ramey. "So it still isn't fair, but it's the best we can do."

Karlin told jurors Thursday the state has proven with overwhelming evidence that Ramey had the means, motive and opportunity to kill Rachel Likes on Jan. 4, 2021.

First Assistant Public Defender Daniel O’Brien said that while prosecution had presented a mountain of damning evidence, ultimately the police had conducted an incomplete investigation.

Maquesha Ramey

Closing arguments took place Thursday morning in the final day of the trial of Maquesha Ramey, who is accused of shooting and killing Likes and faces three counts of first degree murder.

According to court filings, Karlin has indicated his intention to seek a natural life sentence should Ramey be found guilty. The minimum possible penalty is 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, of which Ramey would be required to serve 100% of the sentence.

Story continues

Murder trial testimony: Ramey testifies Likes was alive when she left; then she heard more shots as she drove away

Rachel Likes.

The prosecution’s closing argument

Karlin provided the prosecution’s closing statements, stating that his team had proved with overwhelming evidence that Ramey had had the means, motive and opportunity to kill Likes on Jan. 4, 2021.

Karlin referenced digital evidence that had shown Ramey repeatedly searching Michael Hubbard’s name on Facebook in the days leading up to the shooting. Karlin said that Ramey had been obsessing over Hubbard in the wake of their serious relationship hitting the rocks.

Karlin asserted that Ramey was the one who bought the Glock while she was in Mississippi and that she returned from Mississippi with the intention to commit murder.

“I agree it probably wasn’t her plan to kill Rachel Likes, but she did,” Karlin said, suggesting that it was originally Ramey’s plan to kill Hubbard.

Karlin addressed Ramey’s testimony she provided Wednesday that she had wrestled with Hubbard over the gun outside his house on Jan.4, 2021. Karlin noted the grouping of the bullet holes found in Likes’ car resembled being shot from a straight-on angle and therefore were not consistent with the gun being wrestled when it was fired.

“They are deliberate. They are towards the driver,” Karlin said. “If this is not proof of an intent to kill, I don’t know what is.”

Karlin emphasized body-cam footage provided by Officer Jake Taylor, who was the first police officer on the scene, that showed Hubbard at the driver’s side door of Likes’ vehicle. Karlin said the footage showed Hubbard on the phone with 9-1-1 operators, not holding Ramey’s wig or trying to hide evidence.

Murder trial testimony: Murder trial: Detective says Ramey changed story about what happened

“If he (Hubbard) is the one who actually shot Rachel, what would he be doing right now?” Karlin said. “He would be running, going away from the scene as far as he could. Just as the defendant did.”

Ramey testified that after driving away from the scene of the shooting, she had driven to Monmouth where she tried to buy cigarettes. However, Karlin noted camera footage that captured her vehicle arriving outside her home address 14 minutes after police received a report of shots fired.

Karlin asked the jury to use their common sense and determine whether it was possible for Ramey to have driven from Galesburg to Monmouth and back in that timeframe.

Ramey testified that after the shooting occurred she had been picked up by a friend and that they drove past Kiwanis Park.

Karlin noted on a map that Kiwanis Park was not far from where a DoorDash bag containing a wig, a Glock and multiple bullets were found in a ditch by N. Soangetaha Rd.

“She put it together for us,” Karlin said, in reference to Ramey’s testimony.

The defense’s closing argument

First Assistant Public Defender Daniel O’Brien provided the defense’s closing statements. O’Brien said the police had conducted an incomplete investigation.

“We are asking you to accept a lot of coincidences,” O’Brien told the jury.

O’Brien noted that it was not unreasonable for the police to center Ramey in their investigation, but said that they did so immediately and without including other suspects. He said that this is not how an investigation is supposed to work.

O’Brien said the police gave no attempt to search Hubbard’s phone or corroborate his testimony of when he arrived at the scene of the shooting. O’Brien noted that there was no digital evidence

“Shouldn't we be casting a wider net at the beginning of the investigation?” O’Brien asked.

O’Brien said there were a number of other omissions in the prosecution’s case, including the fact that Detective Lane Mings testified he had seen a man near where Ramey’s Ford Explorer truck was abandoned on the day of the shooting and that there had been no attempt to obtain his name or information.

Galesburg crime: Who was killed, wounded and who is awaiting arrest in McKnight St. shooting in Galesburg?

O’Brien also argued that the prosecution had “cherry-picked” moments from the 2.5 hours of interviewing Ramey provided police. O’Brien said that in those interviews Ramey had provided Galesburg police an explanation to why her stories didn’t add up and that was Ramey said she could not tell the truth if the police could not protect her.

O’Brien touched on testimony provided by Dr. Amanda Yeomans, who conducted Likes’ autopsy. O’Brien noted that Yeomans had referred to Likes’ wounds as “consistent” with defensive wounds, but that they were not necessarily defensive wounds.

Similarly, O’Brien said it was possible that Ramey had put the DoorDash bag containing the wig and Glock at N. Soangetaha Rd., but that it was also possible someone else had put it there because the bag contained shotgun shells and Smith & Wesson bullets —ammunition unrelated to the crime scene.

O’Brien placed doubt on the idea that Ramey had returned from Mississippi with a plan to commit murder, saying that besides one instance in which Ramey mentioned Likes’ name in an interview with police, there was no evidence Ramey knew Likes would be at Hubbard’s address or that the two were dating.

O’Brien also said that Ramey owned two wigs other than the one she purchased at the hair salon on the day of the shooting. O’Brien asserted that if Ramey had been trying to obtain a disguise, she would have just used one of her other wigs.

“It’s not good enough that Maquesha Ramey’s actions are suspicious,” O’Brien told the court.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Murder trial: Ramey guilty of first degree murder of Rachel Likes