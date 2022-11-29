State excessive force charges against 8 Shreveport police officers dismissed

The Caddo District Attorney's Office has filed a dismissal on the state charges accusing eight Shreveport police officers of using excessive force in 2020.

Charges were dismissed against Treveion Brooks, William Cody Isenhour, D’Andre Jackson, Aaron Christopher Jaudon, Christopher Owen McConnell, Brandon Marquis Walker, Mark Ordoyne and David Francis Jr.

But federal charges still remain on Brooks, Isenhour and Jackson. Their indictments accuse them of violating civil rights for the alleged assault. They will appear in court on May 8.

On Jan. 24, 2020, a chase ensued in the 700 block of Central Street following the officers' attempt to stop Chico Bell and his passenger Damon Robison for seat belt violations, but Bell and Robinson continued driving.

A pursuit ensued, and other officers joined the chase with a police dash cam showing that Bell threw several unknown objects from the window of his Chevrolet truck during the chase.

A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy assisted with the pursuit; his dash cam indicated the vehicle came to a stop on Linwood Avenue. Dash cams show that after stopping, Bell and Robinson raised their hands, and then stuck both hands up out of the windows of the truck, in an apparent attempt to surrender without resistance.

SPD officers and one Caddo deputy approached the truck. According to the DA’s information, SPD officers pulled Bell out of the truck through the driver’s window. While pulling Bell out through the window, SPD officers began striking, kicking, and tasering him to the torso and other areas of his body.

Bell suffered injuries, including a broken orbital plate.

Additionally, an SPD officer punched the passenger, Robinson, multiple times through the open truck window, while Robinson's hands were being held by other officers. SPD officers then took Robinson to the ground, where one officer apparently struck him in the face with a flashlight, despite Robinson’s hands being behind his back.

Robinson’s nose was broken in several places. The Caddo deputy noted that Robinson was compliant during the police encounter and offered no resistance. The Caddo deputy’s body and dash camera video confirmed his assessment.

The SPD officers reported they recovered items thrown from the vehicle such as very small amounts of ecstasy, cocaine, and a stolen gun that was found the next day along the route of the chase.

Police arrested Bell for flight from an officer, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, obstruction of justice, cyberstalking, and a fugitive matter. Police arrested Robinson for resisting an officer.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 8 Shreveport police officers received dismissed state charges