State executes man convicted in Creek County double murder

Scott Eizember has been executed.

The 62-year-old was convicted for the 2003 murders of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Prosecutors said Eizember was hiding in the Cantrell home in order to stalk his ex-girlfriend.

When the Cantrell’s returned home unexpectedly, Eizember attacked. A.J. was beaten to death and Patsy was shot.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied Eizember clemency in December.

Eizember filed a lawsuit earlier this month after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections denied his request to allow his spiritual advisor to join him in the chamber.

ODOC officials said the man, Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas, had a history of anti-death penalty activism and past arrests.

However, ODOC reversed that decision at the request of the Cantrell family.

“The family members of the victims in this case are ready for closure, and they understand that the lawsuit challenging the decision to deny chamber access to the activist could lead to Thursday’s execution being stayed,” ODOC Director Steven Harpe said in a news release. “Far too often, it is the victim and the victim’s family who are overlooked in these cases. We want to make sure their concerns are heard instead of everything being solely about the inmate.”