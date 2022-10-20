State executes Rogers County man nearly 20 years after conviction

The State of Oklahoma has executed Benjamin Cole.

Cole was convicted of killing his infant daughter in Rogers County in 2002.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency during a hearing last month. Cole’s attorney’s argued that the death row inmate was mostly catatonic and suffered from severe mental illnesses.

The Supreme Court also denied a stay of execution earlier this week.

Cole's execution is the sixth since Oklahoma resumed executions in Oct. 2021.








