State Fair quickly sells out of personalized benches in final year of the program

Still thinking of paying tribute to somebody by buying a bench or table at the State Fair?

Too late. Two days after announcing that 2024 would be the last year for the popular recognition program, donors snapped up the remainder of the 300 benches and tables the fair will add this year.

"We moved into heartbreaking mode and can't say yes to anybody who still wants one," said Minnesota State Fair Foundation Executive Director Mary Chung.

Last year, orders for the fixtures featuring personalized messages and plaques didn't sell out until April 30, Chung said.

The fair opened orders on Tuesday and warned that "we are almost certain to reach our limit before our typical deadline later this spring, so we encourage you to place your order as soon as possible."

Over the past two days the fair has received a rush of calls and orders through its website and processed more than 200 requests, Chung said.

For the past 15 years, donors have been able to buy one of the 8-foot metal benches and personalize the backrest with a message of up to 14 characters for $2,500. And they could add a 7- by 8-inch plaque customized to include text and a color photo in honor of a loved one, special occasion or favorite fair memory. Tables went for $5,000.

The program started as a way to address the lack of seating on the sprawling fairgrounds on Snelling Avenue, Chung said. Now with more than 2,500 of them, there is plenty of seating. And combined with a lack of space to store them, the fair is ending the program.

News has been met with a high level of sadness, almost as deep as the sadness that came when the fair ended its program that allowed people to buy bricks and put their names on them, Chung said.

"Minnesotans love to leave their mark on the State Fairgrounds," Chung said.

Chung said people should not despair: The fair will look for other opportunities to continue its recognition program.