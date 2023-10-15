State Fair of Texas delays opening after shooting
3 people were injured in a shooting at the State Fair on Saturday night.
3 people were injured in a shooting at the State Fair on Saturday night.
Michelle King, a workplace culture expert, talks about her new book, “How Work Works: The Subtle Science of Getting Ahead Without Losing Yourself.”
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Colorado State decided that one Hail Mary game-winner wasn’t good enough for Week 7 of the college football season.
Extra scrutiny for illegal border crossings and drug smuggling has made the U.S.-Mexico border a real pain to deal with.
Taylor Swift took the stage an hour later to introduce the musical guest.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
The 2023 season would be an awesome season to have a 12-team playoff.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
Happy Saturday, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that covers the major stories in tech over the past several days. In other news, the trial of disgraced crypto startup founder Sam Bankman-Fried continued, Atlassian acquired Loom, OpenAI reportedly explored developing its own AI chips, and Google made passkeys the default sign-in method for all users. Elsewhere, Adobe upgraded its generative AI tech, signs of a Spotify "Superpremium" service emerged, California passed an investment diversity disclosure law, and Brian reviewed the Meta Quest 3.
The former NBA coach and ESPN analyst has a new role.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
A new study found taking just 50 stairs a day can improve your physical health.
Get superior sound at an incredible discount — perfect for home entertaining.
The US median down payment increased 11.3% year over year in the third quarter to $30,434, the highest in a decade.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
The comedian and actor is making his way back to Studio 8H on Saturday to host the Season 49 premiere, which will also feature musical guest Ice Spice.