These are the State Fair of Texas foods to try, according to 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards
The winners of the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards are here and there are three new State Fair of Texas foods to try this year.
Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to have their unique creations featured at the fair.
There were 57 entries submitted for one of the three winning titles: “Best Taste — Savory,” “Best Taste — Sweet” and “Most Creative.”
Here are this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards winners.
Best Taste — Savory
DEEP FRIED PHO
Created by: Michelle Le
Pho, a Vietnamese soup dish, may be the last kind of fair food you would expect, but creator Michelle Le made it possible.
Noodles, sliced beef, bean sprouts, herbs and a taste of pho broth rolled up and deep fried. The dish is served with a side of pho broth, lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hosisin sauce and sriracha.
Best Taste — Sweet
BISCOFF DELIGHT
Created by: Stephen El Gidi
New York-style cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate and topped with Biscoff drizzle and a cookie.
Most Creative
BOURBON BANANA CARAMEL SOPAPILLAS
Created by: Cody and Lauren Hays
Sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel infused bananas, bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, mascarpone cheese, Nilla wafers and powedered sugar.