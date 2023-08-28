These are the State Fair of Texas foods to try, according to 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards

The winners of the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards are here and there are three new State Fair of Texas foods to try this year.

Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to have their unique creations featured at the fair.

There were 57 entries submitted for one of the three winning titles: “Best Taste — Savory,” “Best Taste — Sweet” and “Most Creative.”

Here are this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards winners.

Deep Fried Pho is one of the 10 finalists for the 19th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

Best Taste — Savory

DEEP FRIED PHO

Created by: Michelle Le

Pho, a Vietnamese soup dish, may be the last kind of fair food you would expect, but creator Michelle Le made it possible.

Noodles, sliced beef, bean sprouts, herbs and a taste of pho broth rolled up and deep fried. The dish is served with a side of pho broth, lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hosisin sauce and sriracha.

Biscoff Delight is one of the winning State Fair foods for the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards.

Best Taste — Sweet

BISCOFF DELIGHT

Created by: Stephen El Gidi

New York-style cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate and topped with Biscoff drizzle and a cookie.

Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas made the list of Big Tex Choice Awards winners for 2023.

Most Creative

BOURBON BANANA CARAMEL SOPAPILLAS

Created by: Cody and Lauren Hays

Sopapillas are topped with vanilla-caramel infused bananas, bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, mascarpone cheese, Nilla wafers and powedered sugar.