State Farm® to Celebrate 100th Anniversary by Planting 100K Trees With the Arbor Day Foundation

LINCOLN, Neb., April 27, 2022 /3BL Media/ - State Farm is teaming up with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 100,000 trees in the U.S. to celebrate the insurance company’s 100th anniversary in 2022. The trees will be planted in areas of greatest need in the states of California, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, and Oregon.

“We are honored to celebrate this historic milestone alongside State Farm, and to do it in a way that benefits the environment.” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “State Farm’s devotion to planting trees over the years has delivered tremendous impact on our projects, and this year’s commitment is especially meaningful. Their continued support is just one more thing we are grateful for as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Foundation and the 150th observation of Arbor Day this year.”

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their environmental and sustainability goals through measurable, impactful work.

“For 100 years, State Farm has succeeded on the belief that being a good neighbor means being good stewards of the neighborhoods we serve,” said Rasheed Merritt, State Farm Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. “Whether it’s investing in community revitalization, supporting education, or helping people recover from the unexpected, we are always striving to fortify the environments where we live and work. Our work with the Arbor Day Foundation furthers our commitment to creating stronger, safer, more resilient neighborhoods.”

State Farm is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by the end of 2030 and has already made progress toward this goal through facility efficiency measures. Learn more about State Farm’s efforts to help create a better world here.

In collaboration with Arbor Day Foundation, State Farm employees will engage in community planting events in several cities this fall. These projects will assist local disaster recovery efforts and address common environmental issues found in predominantly urbanized places, such as flooding, urban heat island, and low air quality.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been, and continues to be, to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 53,400 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.​

