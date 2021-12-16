State and federal agencies help investigate Barrington High School shooting threat

BARRINGTON — State and federal authorities are helping the Barrington police investigation a threat of violence at the high school.

In a letter to parents, Supt. Michael Messore wrote that no additional threats have been reported and that student attendance has increased significantly from Tuesday.

"The resources available to the Barrington Police Department have now expanded to include specialists in situations like this at the R.I. State Police and federal agencies, as well," Messore wrote. "These agencies continue to support our safety measures, and we are making progress in the investigation."

He did not name the federal agency or agencies involved.

Counseling is available to students, staff or family, Messore said.

"The Barrington police and school administration are still actively investigating this incident," Messore said. "Meanwhile, our students, teachers, staff and parents are our biggest asset in preventing an incident from actually taking place. Please continue to speak with your children and share any information with us, no matter how minor it may seem. At the core of violence is trauma and mental health. Students should trust that coming forward with information in confidence will ensure that their classmate or friend can get help."

He encouraged anyone with information to call the Barrington police at (401) 437-3935, or the School Department at (401) 245-5000, ext. 1.

Information can be shared anonymously to the Barrington Police on an unrecorded line or through CrisisGo Barrington Public Schools Anonymous Tip Line.

Threat of a shooting

On Dec. 13, dozens of students texted their parents to inform them of a school shooting threat. Someone had written in a girls bathroom stall: "I am shooting up the school on 12/21/21 with my dads [sic] pistol."

Students have launched a Moveon.org petition calling for the school to move all classes online or cancel them until the person who wrote the threat is identified and no longer attending the school.

These students also called for a clear screening plan to prevent anyone from carrying weapons onto school premises.

"Students should feel safe in their classrooms, but this administration's barren response has left everyone on edge," the petition said. "If we feel that we are in danger by attending school, we cannot learn. For the sake of the physical, mental, emotional, and academic well-being of all Barrington students, the administration must take action."

Barrington's police chief, Michael Correia, on Monday evening called on all residents to secure their guns as his department investigated the threat.

Correia promised an appropriate presence at the high school in the days to come "to maintain a safe school environment for students and teachers."

