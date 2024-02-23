State, federal candidacy begins Monday

Feb. 23—Those interested in running for a state or federal office can formally begin circulating their petition to be a candidate starting Monday, Feb. 26.

Candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions with the county auditor for county offices or with the Secretary of State office for federal and state offices. Nomination petitions are due 5 p.m. March 15.

Zach Nunn, Iowa's Representative in the Third District, is running for re-election. The district includes Union County. Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, is in his first term he won in 2022.

Nunn has Democratic challengers, all from Des Moines.

Lanon Baccam announced last year he will run. Baccam is a military veteran and worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Baccam's position at the USDA was deputy chief of staff to the Secretary of Agriculture. He resigned to run for the seat.

Melissa Vine, is a small business owner and executive director of a Des Moines nonprofit that assists women in need who are working to overcome trauma. She announced her candidacy in November.

Tracy Limon is a mental health therapist and owner of Remedy Me Therapy and Coaching.

At the state level, Devon Wood is the incumbent for Iowa House District 17. The district includes a portion of Union County.

Candidates must be a resident of the respective district. For the U.S. Representative seat, the candidate needs 1,726 signatures including at least 47 each of half of the counties in the district. The term is for two years. The winning candidate must be 25 when sworn in.

For the state representative seat, also a two-year term, 50 signatures are needed from the district. The winning candidate must be 21 when sworn in.

Candidate filing for county offices is from March 4-22.