When do state and federal offices close for the holiday season? Check out closure dates

Check out the holiday schedule for state and federal offices

Louisiana State office hours

The State of Louisiana has released the dates in which state offices will be closed in December and January.

According to the State Civil Service office, all state offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Christmas is a legal holiday, while Gov. John Bel Edwards declared Dec. 26 a state holiday for Christmas.

The following week Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2 all state offices will be closed in honor of New Year's Day and a proclaimed holiday by Louisiana Governor.

United States office hours

The United States Post Office will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25 in celebration of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The following week it will be closed Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1. This closure is in response to New Year's.

For other federal offices they will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 2.

