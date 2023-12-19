State, federal officials find funds for special projects, from safe streets to parks

State funding will pay to replace a metal slide and other outdated playground equipment in Marshall Park in Lunenburg.

Money from state and federal sources is pouring into many Massachusetts communities, geared to fund projects ranging from improving roadway and pedestrian safety to purchasing land for new parks or conservation areas.

Almost $18 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation is being distributed to communities and regional planning agencies through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). The funds will help enhance safety for motorists, pedestrians and riders of alternate transportation (bicycles, scooters, wheeled boards) traveling on roadways and sidewalks through the Safe Streets and Roads for All.

The money can be used for numerous projects including data analysis and plans that are designed to reduce fatalities and serious injuries. A portion of the federal money was made directly to certain communities and regional planning agencies; the remainder will be allocated through MassDOT, according to a release from MassDOT.

Included in the latest round of funding is $480,000 for the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission and $230,000 for Gardner. Three Central Massachusetts cities received funding earlier in the year including $200,000 to Worcester, $60,000 to Southbridge and $40,000 to Ware.

The Healey/Driscoll Administration also announced the release of $100 million in the transportation fund collected from taxes raised through the Fair Share Amendment, a ballot question approved by voters in 2023. The revenue was divided into equal parts with the first $50 million being distributed to all 351 municipalities using calculations that consider the miles of road and population and employment in a community. The distribution of the second $50 million depends on a municipality’s “share of road milage,” according to the state website.

Under the formulas, Worcester was allocated $1,764,343. In contrast, West Boylston was allocated $156,902 and Ware, $248,841. Other communities in Central Massachusetts allocated funds include $237,756 to Sturbridge, $287,692 to Spencer, $555,559 to Leominster, $306,552 to Gardner and $557,083 to Fitchburg. Grants to Central Massachusetts municipalities ranged from lows like $55,232 to East Brookfield to mid-200,000, to $245,465 for Leicester.

A list of amounts allocated to all Massachusetts municipalities can be found on the Mass.gov website.

Massachusetts communities are also in line to get funding for local parks and recreation projects through three separate programs: One designed to support the purchase and renovation of parks and parkland and two distinct programs that support land acquisition to promote biodiversity and conservation. The state is investing $13 million to enhance outdoor activity for residents and protect 222 acres statewide in environmental justice communities.

'A healthy piece of land'

State funding will pay to replace a metal slide and other outdated playground equipment in Marshall Park in Lunenburg.

"It's 14 acres. It's beautiful. It's largely untouched, St. George's Forest, and it serves as a link between Bovenzi Conservation Park to the north and Ararat Street Park to the south," said Colin Novick, executive director of the Greater Worcester Land Trust. "It has big oaks, brooks, wetlands. It's a healthy piece of land that links parcels together."

The new property being purchased by Worcester, in part with $264,600 in state funds, will be preserved as open space, with opportunities for passive recreation. The tract, part of a larger system of open space, links to the rear of Ararat Street Park and the 70-acre tract of Nick's Woods through a tunnel under the railroad tracks.

The tract also forms part of the watershed area for Indian Lake and rain falling on dirt ensures that one of Worcester's summer bathing areas has clean water for city residents looking to cool off on hot summer days, Novick said. Concerns with the water quality at Indian Lake includes blue/green algae blooms.

"The ability to cool down in clean water depends on how we treat the watershed and that means protect St. George's Forest to ensure the waters of Indian Lake are clean," Novick said.

A brook that runs through the property, known alternately as Ararat Brook, also a branch of Weasel Brook and Sargent's Brook, has been known to be home to trout.

The tract also serves as a corridor for wildlife moving through Central Massachusetts, Novick said, pointing out that residents occasionally call police with bear sightings. By following media reports, the animals can be traced as they move between protected wildlife areas. The tract is an important piece of the puzzle, he said.

Forested tracts serve as "giant air conditioners," in cityscapes, Novick said.

"That neighborhood will be cooler, the air and water cleaner, with the conservation of that land," he said.

City officials have foresight

He credited city officials with having the foresight to acquire the tract.

"It's a big deal. Preserving 14 acres in a city for open space on its own is great. Preserving 14 acres that links to other conservation areas is incredible," Novick said.

Leominster outdoor spaces

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella was delighted to learn that his city is on the receiving end for funding for two outdoor spaces. Funding will be allocated for revamping Prospect Park and and for the purchase of a tract on Pierce Street close to the Lunenburg town line.

"We've had an open space master plan for 30 years," Mazzarella said.

The city has been working to ensure all city-owned open spaces, all parks and trails are handicapped accessible. The funding for Prospect Park, which Mazzarella called a "hidden gem," will ensure all city residents can enjoy the facility.

"We want everyone to get out there and use the parks and open spaces," Mazzarella said.

He described the 50-acre tract off Pierce Street as a "nice piece of land." City officials had eyed it for a long time as a possible conservation/open space project. Developers at one time had proposed a multi-unit housing development there.

"We're not anti-development, but not every piece of land has to be developed," Mazzarella said.

The wooded area is home to Massapoag Pond and vernal pools, bodies of water that fill with spring rains and offer the perfect habitat for Spring peeper frogs.

"There are certain pieces of land in the city that we will jump to acquire when we can," Mazzarella said. The grants, totaling $863,188, will pay for the majority of the work on both projects.

Healey: 'Dedicated to supporting green infrastructure investments'

“Actively investing in open space projects will make our parks more resilient and adaptable to climate change while providing quality and accessible open spaces in environmental justice communities,” Gov. Maura T. Healey said in a prepared release. “We are dedicated to supporting green infrastructure investments in partnership with municipalities and land trusts. These funds will provide beautiful open spaces for residents to enjoy and recreate across Massachusetts.”

The PARC Grant Program (Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities), established in 1977, was designed to offer financial help to communities in their efforts to acquire and develop land for parks and outdoor recreation. The LAND Grant Program (Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity), established in 1961, was designed to help local conservationists to protect natural resources and to offer residents tracts for passive outdoor recreation. The Conservation Partnership Grants offer funds to private, non-profits to get land that is suitable for either conservation or recreation.

“Accessibility to the state’s natural resources is critical to the health and well-being of all our residents,” Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll said. “Our collaboration through the PARC, LAND and Conservation Partnership Grant Programs with communities and land trusts provides families with open spaces to enjoy the outdoors together.”

Leominster: $363,188 for Prospect Park for demolition and site preparation, improvements to the boardwalk, parking lot and new signs and plants

Leominster: $500,000 for the purchase of property on Pierce Street to preserve and protect the forested area, its vernal pools and farm land. Developers had proposed to construct 22 homes on the property.

Lunenburg: $500,000 for Marshall Park to build a universally accessible playground, new courts, a central pavilion, accessible restrooms and a shaded picnic area.

Webster: $421,209 for May Street Park for renovations to the basketball court and playgrounds, adding rubber to surfaces and paving the pathway.

Templeton: $96,204 for Houghton Park's playground renovation.

Worcester: $264,600 to protect 14 acres of forested uplands and wetlands of St. George Forest, and protect the aquifer and groundwater quality and the large urban tree canopy predicted to mitigate climate change, heat islands and ease flooding in the city.

Westminster: $211,200 for the Therriault Family Conservation Area to protect 80 acres of critical land containing the cold water fishery of Philips Brook.

Boylston: $500,000 for the purchase and protection of a 30-acre parcel on Sewell/School Street to ensure permanent public access to trails that have been used for years by residents.

Other grants to local communities have been awarded by the “One-Stop for Growth” program. The state accepts applications for 12 programs it administers; from planning and zoning issues to redevelopment of local brownfields and addressing infrastructure issues. Communities, local organizations and non-profits may fill out one application and be considered for the full dozen programs.

Local recipients include:

Gardner: $90,00 Community Planning Grant to Millennium Holding Group LLC, and $500,000 from the underutilized properties program

Holden: $60,100 Community Planning Grant

Leicester: $25,000 from the Massachusetts Downtown Initiatives and $150,000 from the Rural and Small Town Development Fund

New Braintree: $120,000 from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program

Sterling: $375,000 to KAVA Properties LLC from the Underutilized Properties Program

Templeton: $750,000 to MPZ Development LLC from the Underutilized Properties Program

Ware: $95,000 from the Rural and Small Town Development Fund

Westminster: $153,500 from Rural and Small Town Development Fund

Worcester: $200,000 for the city Housing Choice Grant Program and MassWorks Infrastructure Program; CENTRO: $40,000 for site readiness; New Garden Park Inc.: $250,000 from the Site Readiness Program; The Menkiti Group: $650,000 from the Underutilized Properties Program; New Americans Community Development Corp.: $250,000 from the Underutilized Properties Program; Main South CDC: $50,000 from the Urban Agenda Grant Program; Family Service Organization of Worcester Inc.: $95,000 from the Urban Agenda Program and Latin American Business Organization Inc.: $50,000 from the Urban Agenda Grant Program

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Federal Safe Streets funding to heighten security for pedestrians