State, feds issue disaster declaration in wake of Middle Tennessee tornadoes

President Joe Biden and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday approved an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by tornadoes and severe storms on Dec. 9.

At lease six tornadoes touched down in Middle and West Tennessee on Saturday, devastating parts of Clarksville, Springfield, Madison and Hendersonville. Six people were killed and 83 were injured. The declaration makes federal recovery assistance available to Dickson, Davidson, Montgomery and Sumner counties.

Residents in those counties can now apply for direct assistance through FEMA's Individual Assistance Program.

"With the approval of this declaration, we are able to meet survivors' immediate needs in those most widely impacted communities," Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick C. Sheehan stated in a news release.

Assistance may include:

grants for temporary housing and home repairs

low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses

other programs for individuals and business owners impacted by the disaster

The declaration also includes the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and Direct Federal Assistance on a cost-sharing basis with the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits for emergency protective measures in the declared counties and hazard mitigation throughout Tennessee.

How to apply for assistance

Impacted individuals in Dickson, Davidson, Montgomery and Sumner counties can apply for direct assistance through FEMA's Individual Assistance Program:

Online at www.disasterassistance.gov at any time

By phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Multilingual phone operators are available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle TN tornadoes: State, feds issue disaster declaration