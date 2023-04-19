State files appeal brief in Gurto case

Apr. 19—JEFFERSON — Prosecutors have filed their brief in Joshua Gurto's appeal of his 2022 conviction on aggravated burglary, rape and felonious assault charges.

Gurto pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in May of 2022, and was sentenced to 28 years in prison, according to court records.

Gurto appealed his conviction, and in March, his attorney filed a brief outlining four alleged issues with Gurto's conviction: he received ineffective assistance of counsel, that Judge Patricia Cosgrove violated Gurto's right to remain silent, Cosgrove wrongly sentenced Gurto to maximum, consecutive sentences and that Cosgrove used the wrong standard when determining whether counts in the indictment merged for sentencing.

According to the brief filed by prosecutors, Cosgrove asked Gurto about whether or not he wanted to waive submitting mitigating evidence, and his attorney knew she could present mitigating evidence, and chose not to.

In response to the claim that Cosgrove violated Gurto's right to remain silent, the brief claims that Cosgrove never indicated that she would use his silence to assume he had a lack of remorse. Cosgrove's questioning of Gurto could also be interpreted as asking Gurto if he wished to make a statement, and the questions were not prejudicial because Gurto responded with silence, according to the prosecution's brief.

The prosecution brief laid out the various steps Cosgrove went through before determining that consecutive maximum sentences were warranted.

The final error raised by Gurto's attorneys, that the court used the wrong standard when sentencing Gurto, was disputed by the prosecution's brief, which stated that the offenses were dissimilar enough that they would not merge for sentencing because they had different intents, and the harm for each offense was different.

The case stems from a burglary and rape that took place in December 2004 in Conneaut.

Oral arguments will be scheduled for the case, after which the 11th District Court of Appeals will reach a decision on the appeal.

In a separate case, Gurto pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The prison sentences in the two cases will be served consecutively.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Gurto will be eligible for parole in May of 2052.