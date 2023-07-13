State files four new charges against Boards

Jul. 13—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has filed four new charges against Carl Roy Webb Boards II in the shooting death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

The prosecutor's office Thursday filed charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and attempted obstruction of justice.

Boards, 42, Anderson, already has pending charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony firearm enhancement and habitual offender.

The prosecutor's office is seeking the death penalty in the death of Shahnavaz and filed a charge of life without parole.

Boards is set to go on trial in January 2025. Jury selection is set to start on Jan. 13, 2025, with the trial expected to last approximately two weeks.

Judge Andrew Hopper has still not ruled on the defense request for a change of venue from Madison County.

The defense wants the trial moved to another county because of the pre-trial publicity surrounding the July 31 shooting death of Shahnavaz following a routine traffic stop.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office contends the trial could still take place in Anderson, but that jurors from another county would hear the case.

Boards is accused of fatally shooting Shahnavaz, 24, through the windshield of his police cruiser early on July 31 in Elwood.

Just after 2 a.m. Shahnavaz stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North. Police have not provided a reason for the traffic stop.

Officers from Elwood and Madison County found the wounded Shahnavaz and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Shahnavaz was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he died.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Hamilton County officers located the Buick and attempted a traffic stop. The Buick continued southbound on Indiana 37. Hamilton County sheriff's deputies pursued the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation device near the area of Indiana 37 and 146th Street.

The Buick continued southbound on Indiana 37 toward Interstate 69. While on I-69, Fishers police employed two "precision immobilization techniques." After the second attempt, the Buick struck a median barrier wall. Officers took Boards into custody without further incident.

