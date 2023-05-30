State files public nuisance lawsuit against crime-ridden strip club west of Fort Worth

The state of Texas has filed a public nuisance lawsuit against west Fort Worth strip club Temptations Cabaret in an attempt to shut it down for good.

The Tuesday filing in Tarrant County 348th District Court comes following a shooting over the weekend that left one dead, but crime at the strip club has occurred there for years. Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells is bringing the case on behalf of the state.

Since 2018, five people have died in shootings at the strip club, which runs on few rules since it operates without a liquor license. Even more have been injured at Temptations, including two who were stabbed this past May.

Neighbors have complained about the strip club for years, and more than 30 people submitted public comments to the Tarrant County commissioners ahead of their May 16 meeting asking for Temptations to be shut down.

In a Tuesday court filing, leaders called Temptations a “hotbed of crime.”

“This repeated conduct is a common nuisance that wreaks havoc on the community near the club and strains the resources of law enforcement and first responders,” reads the Tuesday filing. “Consequently, the State of Texas seeks injunctive relief to curtail the menace that is Temptations.”

Between 2020 and 2022, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office received 247 calls for service to Temptations, according to court documents. More than 130 of those calls happened in 2022.