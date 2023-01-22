State files rape charge against Muncie man

Jan. 22—ANDERSON — A Muncie man has been formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old Alexandria girl.

Andrew Lowell Fullhart, 25, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape on Saturday, Jan. 14. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the state was given an additional 72 hours to file charges.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Madison County prosecutor's office charged Fullhart with a felony count of rape, which carries a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years if he is convicted.

Magistrate Jason Childers set bond at $100,000 Friday through a surety bond.

Fullhart asked if he could be released if he had $10,000. Childers said yes.

Fullhart said his mother has hired an attorney, but he didn't know the attorney's name.

The probable cause affidavit filed by Madison County Sheriff's Department Officer Blake Callahan states he was called to Muncie's IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where the girl was taken for medical care.

A nurse at the hospital said the girl complained of being in extreme pain.

She was taken to Kids Talk for a forensic interview. There, she stated she was watching television in her bedroom Jan. 14, when Fullhart entered the room.

She said Fullhart left the bedroom but returned sometime later and locked the door before the alleged attack took place.

The mother of the girl took her to Ball Memorial.

Fullhart was arrested in Muncie and declined to make a statement to the arresting officers without an attorney being present.

