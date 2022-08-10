State files welfare fraud charge against Kinder

Aug. 10—The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General has filed a charge of welfare fraud against Jaime Kinder of Meadville.

The office alleges Kinder obtained nearly $1,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled for a three-month period in 2019.

Kinder, 44, was elected mayor of Meadville in November 2021 and took office in January of this year.

The single count of welfare fraud was filed Monday with Magisterial District Court 30-2-01 in Meadville. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and carries a maximum of five years in jail and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.

"No, no thank you," Kinder said when asked by a Meadville Tribune reporter Tuesday afternoon if she had any comment on the charge.

The Office of State Inspector General's complaint alleges Kinder obtained the $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2019.

The complaint alleges Kinder knowingly underreported or failed to report the income of another member of her household to the Crawford County Assistance Office.

That person had worked for the city of Meadville during the August through October 2019 time frame, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.

Maxwell Brown was a summer laborer from July 1 through Oct. 6, 2019, earning a total of $4,536, according to city employment records obtained by the Tribune on Tuesday. Brown is Kinder's son, according to the civil court records from the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office.

"Therefore, there was a false statement in income which would have affected Kinder's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for which she was not eligible beginning August 1, 2019, through October 31, 2019," the complaint said.

Two of the other four members of Meadville City Council offered only limited comment Tuesday on the charge being filed against Kinder.

Councilman Larry McKnight, who is the deputy mayor, said he was unaware the charge had been filed.

"I had heard there was a possibility, but that's as far as I went with it," he said. "It's her personal business. If it affects the city, then of course we're going to have to look into it. With charges, I am sure we'll have to meet and discuss what's going on."

McKnight said no meeting was set.

"The legitimacy of this I don't know, I'm assuming there's enough that the inspector general has looked into it to file charges," he said. "However, I think there's things about it we probably don't know so I don't really feel comfortable making a comment."

Councilman Jim Roha said he was aware that a charge had been filed, but didn't know details.

"You have to let the (legal) system work it out," he said. "There is a big difference between being charged and being convicted."

Councilwoman Autumn Vogel responded "No comment" when reached by text by a reporter.

Councilwoman Gretchen Myers did not respond to Tribune voicemail and email messages left with her.

Maryann Menanno, Meadville's city manager, also declined comment on the situation.

"The city is aware of the charges filed yesterday against Mayor Jaime Kinder," Gary Alizzeo, the city's attorney, wrote in a text to the Tribune. "I have no comment at this time. We will be reviewing the situation as it develops."

Kinder has been sent both a first-class mail and certified mail summons to appear before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino for a preliminary hearing Sept. 22.

That hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence to hold the case for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

