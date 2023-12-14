State Fire Marshal encouraging everyone to safely ‘Deck the Halls’ this holiday season

The State Fire Marshal is reminding Ohioans to stay safe during the Christmas holiday season when it comes to decorating.

One of every three home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“The holidays are a time for celebration, but Ohioans still need to be diligent when it comes to fire safety,” said Kevin Reardon, State Fire Marshal. “When decorating, simple steps can help you eliminate fire risks in your home and ensure your holiday is an enjoyable one.”

One of every 31 reported Christmas tree fires also turn out to be deadly, the National Fire Protection Association said.

The fire marshal has these tips:

For fresh or artificial Christmas trees, try using LED lights. Unlike traditional bulbs, LEDs use 75% to 90% less electricity for the same amount of light.

Purchase lights that bear the label of a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Inspect lights each year and throw them away if they have frayed or pinched wires.

Outdoor lights are specifically labeled for outdoor use. They should be fastened securely and placed on a ground fault interrupter circuit.

Do not connect too many light sets together and never use extension cords that are worn or cracked. Do not run them under rugs or over sharp objects.

Turn off lights and blow out candles when you go to bed or leave the house.

Live Christmas trees should be as fresh as possible. Make a fresh cut at the base of the trunk, and place the tree in a sturdy stand; water it daily. When the tree becomes dry, discard it promptly.

Locate the tree as far away from heat sources as possible. Never place lit candles on or near the tree, or where the tree may fall if knocked over by a pet or child.

Dispose of your tree shortly after Christmas or when it becomes dry.

Do not block your primary or alternate escape routes with a tree, decorations, or presents.

Consider using battery-operated flameless candles, which can look ,smell, and feel like real candles.

If you do use lit candles, make sure they are in stable holders and place them where they cannot be knocked down easily.

For more fire safety resources, visit this website.