State fire marshal's office investigating fire at Whitfield County church

Aug. 11—The Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Wednesday night at a church in Whitfield County in which a possible incendiary device was found.

Whitfield County 911 reports the fire was reported at 9:18 p.m. No one had to be taken to a hospital. The address for the church, Cove Baptist Fellowship Church, is 490 Carbondale Road.

"Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office were requested by Whitfield County Fire to respond to a suspected arson on Carbondale Road in Dalton," the agency said in a statement. "Upon investigation, a device resembling a Molotov cocktail was found at the scene. Our investigators are working with local fire officials to determine a suspect."

"We received the call at 9:21 p.m. and the first unit on scene was there at 9:25, a 4 minute and 11 seconds response time," said Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien. "They found a small area burned, and extinguished the fire prior to other units' arrival. Damage was contained to the sanctuary area. Several pews and some carpet were damaged and the building has some smoke damage."

Both the fire department and the county sheriff's office are assisting the fire marshal's investigation.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-252-5804.

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.