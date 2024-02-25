State funding of $15.5 million would benefit numerous local projects

LANCASTER − Several local projects would benefit from $15.5 million from the state's Strategic Community Investment Fund. But it is not known exactly when the money may come.

Ohio is sitting on $700 million in cash thanks to federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ohio House and Ohio Senate agreed that each chamber would decide how $350 million would be spent.

The House-passed plan features $350 million for various projects across the state, with $15.5 million set for Fairfield County. The Senate must approve it and then send it to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature before the money is released.

But Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Township, said the Senate hasn't been in a rush to pass their portion of the bill.

"So I'll be curious to see how quick they are to move on what we passed," he said.

One of the major local highlights is the $10 million allocated to revitalize the Buckeye Lake North Shore park and pier.

"The $10 million-dollar pier is actually in Licking County in the village of Buckeye Lake," Fairfield County commissioner Dave Levacy said. "But we look at Buckeye Lake as a region rather than three different counties (Fairfield, Licking and Perry)."

The county would also get $2 million to renovate the Fairfield County Government Services Building, which is the former Colonnade medical building on Sheridan Drive.

At the recent State of the City Address Mayor Don McDaniel said the projects are examples of taxpayer money coming back home. He used the $225,000 to renovate Elmwood Park and the $150,000 to restore the downtown clock and bell tower on the city building as examples.

Here is a list of the remaining projects as taken from a LaRe press release:

$1 million to repurpose the OP Chaney Grain Elevator into a cultural heritage event center in Canal Winchester. LaRe said the project will change the face of downtown Canal Winchester.

$1 million to renovate the Violet Township Event Center, which is also known as the Wigwam Event Center. The work will include expanding and updating its community theater.

$350,000 to rehabilitate the Zeller-Smith covered bridge at Sycamore Park in Pickerington.

$250,000 to upgrade the Wendel Pool dehumidification systems at the Fox Family YMCA of Lancaster and Fairfield County.

$234,410 to establish Pickerington Connects and develop new pathways and walkways to promote outdoor recreation and connecting businesses.

$125,000 to support the Sycamore Creek Park pond restoration in Pickerington.

$100,000 to modernize the Meals on Wheels senior services center in Lancaster. The work will include installing an elevator for access to the second floor.

"These are great projects all across the county," LaRe said. "It's an historic amount of money coming into the county for projects like this. These projects will be around for generations to come, so I'm pretty excited about it."

