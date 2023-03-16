State funding boost helps Norwich move forward with Business Park North

NORWICH — Despite disapproval of a zoning change by the City Council in February and concerns from area residents, Business Park North continues to make progress.

The city will receive $11.391 million from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF) 2030, which will be used mainly to create the arterial roadway through the new business park, a bike lane, bus stops, and utilities, according to the Community Investment Fund 2030 Board’s March 14 agenda.

The arterial road funding covers 2,700 linear feet of the full 7,700 linear feet planned. The funded road would give developers access to the parcels east of Canterbury Turnpike, and a couple just west, said Norwich Community Development Corporation (NCDC) President Kevin Brown.

The funding is certainly a boost to the viability of the project, Brown said.

File photo of 432 Canterbury Turnpike, one of the properties in the proposed Business Park North.

“Everyone has been watching the development of this project, wondering, ‘How can you do any of this if it’s not funded,'" he said.

The CIF Board considered the project’s shovel-readiness, and strong potential for future investment and jobs, said Matt Pugliese, director of the Community Investment Fund for the Department of Economic and Community Development.

As the city has invested $4.7 million in the project so far, the grant helps the city find more partnerships for the project, with the end goals of creating jobs, and increasing utility sales and tax revenue, said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom.

Business Park North to be a benefit to Norwich taxpayers

“Over the next seven, eight, nine years as this is built out, it can really help the taxpayers of Norwich,” he said.

While an intended Business Master Plan District zoning plan was not approved by the City Council, the land for Business Park North was already commercially zoned, so the city can still seek interested developers to access parcels, Brown said.

Business Park North expects to bring thousands of jobs into the community and supports the component side of the offshore wind industry, and contractors for Electric Boat, said state Sen. Cathy Osten.

“We have two very large businesses that need space for their subcontractors to move into,” she said.

Even though there was plenty of opposition voiced by the Occum community, local leaders say they are not far off from those residents in coming to agreeable terms.

As NCDC started communication with Norwich residents on the project in November, it’s willing to listen to feedback, and eventually arrive at a mutually agreeable conclusion, Brown said.

“We didn’t leave that last meeting far apart,” he said.

Osten has heard from some people in the area who support developing the old farmland, but with caveats like “I don’t want to see eight-story high buildings, or things along those lines.”

Change can be scary, but the community needs to keep communicating with the city on the Business Park North project, Nystrom said.

“I want to work with them further,” he said.

With the steady development, the community will have input on how each parcel of Business Park North is used, as the Commission on the City Plan will make sure each developer is following zoning rules, Brown said.

Business Park North's next steps

For Business Park North’s future, NCDC is working on three steps at once. One is securing Office of the State Traffic Administration approval for the arterial road. In addition, the city needs to notify federal partners of the state funding, so federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grants can be applied for and used for off ramps from I-395, Brown said.

The third part is to promote the opportunity to businesses. Brown said he has generated interest from the burgeoning offshore wind industry, along with other local and global business contacts, as the city needs to have property ready for commercial development.

“Now that we have funding for the arterial road, we can make those commitments much more firm,” he said.

