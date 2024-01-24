State funding to be used to train teen drivers at area high schools

Several high schools across the region will be receiving state funding to help train teen drivers.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said at least $4.5 million will be used to create more options and access to training for teens in underserved areas.

“Ohio’s driver training programs help young drivers develop responsible road habits, while also laying the foundation for a lifetime of safe and confident driving,” said Governor DeWine. “More students in underserved areas will now have access to this vital training, allowing them to contribute to a safer, more informed generation of drivers.”

A total of 34 grants will be awarded through the Creating Opportunities for Driver Education (CODE) Grant Program to help increase driving training capacity at nearly 100 locations throughout the state, the governor’s spokesperson said.

Several high schools will be receiving state funding. This includes:

Clark County:

Champion City Drivers Ed: $317,980.00

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center: $165,550.17

Logan County:

Luskingum Valley ESC (Indian Lake Local Schools): $63,694.00

Schwartz Driving School (Logan Co.): $203,133.33

Montgomery County:

Montgomery County Educational Service Center: $304,120.00

Preble County:

Muskingum Valley ESC (National Trail Local School): $63,694.00

Muskingum Valley ESC (Tri-County North Local Schools): $63,694.00

Muskingum Valley ESC (Twin Valley Community School District: $63,694.00

News Center 7 spoke with one teenager on Tuesday who took driving classes at the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center.

“Transportation is something really important because I want to make sure I get transportation to get to my schools, to my practices, to make sure my siblings go to their school and make sure we have our education,” said Jazmin Davila-Lopez.

To see the complete list, visit this website.