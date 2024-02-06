State funds boost First Homes plans as region looks for more homeowner opportunities

Feb. 6—ROCHESTER — Recently approved state funding will add 44 new homes to

First Homes' Community Land Trust.

"We gratefully received full amounts in three different areas," said Jennifer Woodford, president of Rochester Area Foundation, which includes the First Homes program designed to create pathways to affordable homeownership.

The

funding approved through Minnesota Housing

includes nearly $2.5 million to build 10 new homes, $3.35 million to acquire and rehabilitate 30 existing homes and $502,000 to help make four planned condo units more affordable to income-qualified buyers.

Each home, including the four-unit condo complex being developed by a partner, will be put into the trust once complete, meaning First Homes will retain the land deed with the homes being purchased by individual owners.

The trust currently has approximately 270 single-family homes spread throughout 11 Southeast Minnesota communities, allowing homeowner opportunities to people who would not otherwise be able to afford a home of their own.

The process, which limits purchases to households earning up to 80% of the area median income, helps pass housing subsidies to future buyers by limiting purchasing costs while still allowing the homeowner to walk away with generated equity when the house is sold in the future.

"When you purchase the home, you purchase the building and improvements only," Woodford said. "We maintain the deeded interest in the land."

When it comes to developing new homeownership opportunities with the state funds, Woodford said work will likely start with four buildable lots along Rose Drive Southeast, which First Homes obtained at a reduced cost through Olmsted County, because

they were tax-forfeited properties.

Woodford said the nonprofit has been hoping the larger lots would provide space to build larger homes for multigenerational living, since homes with four or more bedrooms are rare in the local program and hard to find in the current market.

"We've had those lots for some time now, so we want to get homes on them," she said.

Additional new homes will be built as properties become available, and Woodford said First Homes efforts to acquire and rehabilitate 30 existing homes in Southeast Minnesota will likely be spread throughout the three years provided to use the state funds.

While the effort could average 10 homes a year, Woodford said the pace will likely be governed by the nonprofit's ability to find homes that fit within the budget and add benefit to its goal of providing affordable housing.

She said the timing of the new funding is important since it comes in the wake of Mayo Clinic's announcement of a $5 billion expansion plan that will draw new residents to the community.

"When we think of how a project or change is affecting our community, now we are talking about how people are going to be able to thrive here in our community," she said. "A big part of how an individual thrives in your community is they have a place that they can live, that they can afford. For many, it is that dream of homeownership."

The work on adding homes to the community land trust comes as city and county officials are also looking at options to drive construction of new homes.

Olmsted County commissioners recently approved negotiations for the potential purchase of 10 undeveloped residential lots on Red Hawk Drive Southeast, with the caveat that they be put into the land trust and are used to create affordable homeownership.

Additional county efforts include investing $5 million in support for creating new homes, and a recently approved Rochester sales tax extension is also expected to add $26.5 million to efforts over an undefined period of years.

The Rochester City Council was presented with three options for supporting housing creation Monday, Jan. 29, which include the creation of infrastructure for new home development, waiving city fees and helping reduce property taxes as homes are being built.

"It all assumes that there would be a private partner that would be utilizing these incentives to construct," City Administrator Alison Zelms said, pointing out the city will not be building homes.

The city's initial efforts to reduce fees for homes built with a maximum sales price of $350,000 has already spurred plans for 33 new homes, and council member Shaun Palmer said he sees the potential for increasing numbers with tax-increment financing or other support to help reduced costs by as much as $40,000 per home, when affordability criteria is met.

"That's a lot more than what we have been doing, a lot more than other communities are doing," Palmer said.

A variety of other nonprofit programs, including Three Rivers Community Action efforts being boosted by $348,500 in recent state funding to address home affordability, are also available. Woodford and others said many efforts could be combined to better address the projected need for 960 additional for-sale homes a year to meet demand through 2030.

"The more we do, the more doors it opens," Woodford said of the emerging efforts.