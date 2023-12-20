State funds may be headed to Ashland for conference center

Dec. 20—ASHLAND — The City of Ashland got attention from the commonwealth on Monday evening, when Gov. Andy Beshear presented his proposed budget that included $20 million for construction of a new conference center at 1401 Winchester Ave.

The completed project could add as much as $15 million in economic output per year to the local economy, a previous feasibility study showed.

"Our governor and General Assembly have been champions of economic development and infrastructure. I am grateful to Gov. Beshear for his inclusion of our public private partnership project in his proposed budget," Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins said.

Perkins previously said the city has already lost out on opportunities for conventions in the past.

"We've had conventions go to smaller cities than us because we don't have a convention center," Perkins said. "We're the largest city in eastern Kentucky. Our community deserves this and our city deserves this."

The feasibility study indicated a conference center would produce 70 jobs, with more jobs to be created indirectly. It also showed $157 million of revenue into the city, over 18 years, 32% of which will be coming from outside of Kentucky.

Perkins said he hopes a conference center will capture seminars, conventions and get-togethers for organizations that aren't looking for big city atmospheres.

"Not everyone wants to go to Lexington or Cincinnati," Perkins said. "They're looking to see what smaller communities have to offer as well."

The study showed the ideal conference center for a city the size of Ashland would be 30,000 square feet of saleable space, which are areas that could be rented for events, including a main space of 18,000 square feet to draw large trade shows.

"We have heard from our largest private sector employers of their need for this project to happen and shared our vision with great response from our elected state and local leadership," Perkins said. "We look forward to the General Assembly carrying this home for eastern Kentucky and to further strengthen our position for economic growth in the region."

