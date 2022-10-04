Out-of-state gang members enlisted in turf war that led to killing of Rochester officer, authorities allege

A local gang turf war waged over marijuana distribution may have led to the enlistment of out-of-state gang members, including the Boston man now accused of the fatal shooting of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, according to court papers.

The street warfare was allegedly between two groups — one headed by Brandon Washington and the other by a man identified in court papers only as "R.S." or "Coop." Police allege in the court papers that, according to an informant, Washington has "self-identified his membership in the 'Crips' a nationally recognized gang."

"R.S. is aligned with another nationally recognized group called the 'Bloods,' " the informant has alleged, the court papers say. The informant's information has been "independently corroborated to the best extent possible without risking his/her safety," the court papers say.

This week, federal prosecutors charged Washington, his brother Jermell Washington, Deadrick Fulwiley, Priest Barr, Derrick Steele, and Brittney Huggins with multiple drug trafficking and firearms-related charges. Fulwiley has been charged in state court with murder in the July 20 fatal shootings of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, and the attempted murder of a third victim in that shooting. Also charged in those crimes is Raheim Robinson.

Also accused of those state crimes is Kelvin Vickers, who also is charged with murder in the July 21 fatal shooting of Mazurkiewicz, an officer on a police tactical unit detail responding to the escalating violence.

The funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was held in the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Aug. 1, 2022.

Both Vickers and Robinson are from the Boston area.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Washington allegedly "solicited members and/or affiliates of the Crips street gangs to travel here from other cities, including the city of Boston, to commit acts of violence against R.S. and other members of the Bloods street gang.

"The conflict between Washington and R.S. has resulted in multiple instances of violence, including drive-by shootings, arson, assault and murder, including a Rochester Police Department investigator working in the tactical unit," the complaint alleges in an affidavit from an agent for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The criminal complaint details instances of Molotov cocktails used to try to torch a home, and a semi-automatic rifle converted to automatic use. One drug house allegedly was up and running again within days after a search.

Mazurkiewicz and his partner Sino Seng were on Laser Street conducting surveillance in response to the violence when they were ambushed on July 21. Police allege that Vickers fired at least 16 shots into the police undercover van, killing Mazurkiewicz and injuring Seng.

The "Bloods" and "Crips" are largely based in Southern California and maintain a hierarchical leadership structure. In Rochester, there has long been a question whether the fluid groups involved in drug trading and occasional violence represent "gangs" because their structures are often so nebulous. There have been periods when police leadership refers to Rochester-based "gangs," and other times when they seem to purposefully avoid the terminology.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Gang turf war led to killing of Rochester NY officer, authorities allege