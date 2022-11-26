State or government account for 42% of Telkom SA SOC Limited's (JSE:TKG) ownership, while institutions account for 30%

A look at the shareholders of Telkom SA SOC Limited (JSE:TKG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are state or government with 42% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 30% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Telkom SA SOC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Telkom SA SOC?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Telkom SA SOC. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Telkom SA SOC, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Telkom SA SOC. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is South Africa with 42% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Telkom SA SOC

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Telkom SA SOC Limited in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just R16b, and the board has only R2.6m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Telkom SA SOC better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Telkom SA SOC (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

