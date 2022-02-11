State grand jury looking into sexual misconduct accusations against former judge

The state's new multicounty grand jury has begun its own investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against a former Oklahoma County district judge.

Tim Henderson, 63, resigned last year after being accused but denies any wrongdoing.

Grand jurors began looking into the accusations Thursday. A special prosecutor, Jason Hicks, declined comment during a lunch break.

Any indictment could be months away because grand jurors take testimony only three days a month. Also, grand jurors juggle multiple investigations at the same time,

Grand jurors hear testimony in closed sessions. The Oklahoman learned they were investigating Henderson when witnesses from the courthouse were subpoenaed to appear Thursday.

In this 2016 file photo, Oklahoma County District Judge Tim Henderson listens to testimony during the sentencing of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.

At least five women have accused Henderson of misconduct. Among them are two prosecutors and a sheriff's deputy.

Henderson, who is married, claims he had consensual sex with each prosecutor. He has acknowledged some of the sexual activity was in his courthouse office.

His defense attorney, Tracy Schumacher, said she was aware of the grand jury's involvement.

"I look forward to being able to present defense evidence, pursuant to statute, before the grand jury," she said.

The latest multicounty grand jury — the state's 19th — was impaneled in January and meets in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has looked into the accusations against Henderson already. State agents turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Hicks last year.

Hicks was appointed in May "to prosecute this case as you deem appropriate and in the best interest of justice."

He is the district attorney for four counties in southwestern Oklahoma — Caddo, Grady, Jefferson and Stephens.

The last multicounty grand jury issued a final report last September over its investigations. Those grand jurors did not investigate Henderson themselves because he had served as their judge when they were empaneled and for months after that.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma grand jury probes sexual misconduct claims against ex-judge