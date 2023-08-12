State grants help fund Carbide Dock reconstruction project

SAULT STE. MARIE— New transportation grants will support creation of thousands of new jobs and billions in private investment in two Michigan counties, including Chippewa County.

Two grants from the Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF), awarded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will create a total of 1,525 new jobs and $3.5 billion in private investment in Oakland and Chippewa counties.

The TEDF grant helps to finance public highways, roads and other street project that can affect workers and manufacturers in various fields. In Chippewa County, the funding will be used to help reconstruct the Carbide Dock, which has been worked on for years and received several rounds of grants and development.

“These transportation economic development investments will create more than 1,500 good-paying jobs and make communities across Michigan better places to live, work, and invest,” Whitmer said in a press release. “The upgrades around the Carbide Dock Port in the Sault will ensure the flow of commerce and tourism through a major port in the UP can continue. Let’s keep working together on investments that make a real difference in people’s lives, create good-paying jobs, and grow the economy.”

The Carbide Dock Port in Sault Ste. Marie is currently being reconstructed after it was decommissioned in 2017.

As a result of the dock reconstruction, Northern Sand and Gravel, Central Marine Logistics/Inter Ship and Morton Salt will be expanding their employment and services. The companies will be able to make use of the new roads on the port and the dock to transport supplies to and from the Soo and bring in additional cruise ship tourists.

Once the Carbide dock project is finished those three companies will be able to use the dock to increase business in the Soo, and support the local economy.

The TEDF Category A grant program will provide $845,898 of funding to the project, which includes road resurfacing and extensions.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie will extend Ord Street from Portage Avenue north to the Carbide Dock and Alford Park, and will extend Salmon Run Way from the eastern terminus at Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education to the Ord Street extension as well. Ord Street will also be resurfaced from Portage Street to Easterday Avenue. To allow the trucking of heavy materials from the dock to I-75, the roads will be constructed to all-season standards.

“The Carbide Dock Port and connecting the Easterday Avenue truck route will be economic drivers for the City of Sault Ste. Marie. With the help of MDOT, through their Economic Development Category A funding program, we will be able to finish Salmon Run Way and extend Ord Street to complete an all-season haul route in the Upper Peninsula,” said Brian Chapman, Sault Ste. Marie city manager.“This funding is critical not just for the city, but for multiple counties that receive salt shipments, aggregate, and benefit from cruise ship tourism. Having a roadway of this caliber will increase our import/export power and combat supply chain issues.”

