New state gun laws going into effect this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On the same day that Michigan State University observes one year since the deadly mass shooting on campus, the state’s latest gun violence prevention policies will go into effect.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the new laws on the MSU campus in April 2023.

The new safe storage laws for firearms take effect Tuesday, Feb. 13. The laws require gun owners to keep their weapon unloaded and locked with a locking device or locked box, if they know a minor is likely to be around.

The following will also go into effect Feb. 13:

Lower costs of gun safety devices

Universal background check

Red flag guns laws

Domestic violence: Those who have been convicted of domestic violence won’t be allowed to buy or own guns for eight years.

The new policies also come into effect a week after a jury found Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford high school shooter, guilty on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Crumbley and her husband, James, are charged, along with other points of negligence, with giving their son the gun that he used to kill four students at his school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports in 76% of cases, guns causing unintentional deaths among minors were stored unlocked–and in in 91% of cases, those guns were also loaded.

As of 2020, guns are the number one cause of death for children in the United States and in Michigan.

CBS News Detroit contributed to this report.

