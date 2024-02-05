What state had the most shark attacks in 2023? UF IFAS releases annual shark bite data

Shark bites increased nearly 10% in 2023 from the previous year, with 69 confirmed unprovoked bites globally, according to a study released Monday.

The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, a scientific database of global shark attacks, found an uptick in shark bites from the 63 that occurred in 2022.

“This is within the range of the normal number of bites, though the fatalities are a bit unnerving this year,” Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program, said in a news release.

The International Shark Attack File documents and investigates all bites on humans, primarily focusing its report on unprovoked attacks.

How many shark attacks occurred on the Treasure Coast in 2023?

There were three shark-bite incidents last year on the Treasure Coast, according to TCPalm's shark bite database.

One occurred in Martin County, when the victim lost the tip of his toe. There were two incidents in St. Lucie County, where the youngest victim was 13 years old.

The odds of being bitten by a shark are low, but the University of Florida researchers recommend people take precautions such as staying close to shore, not swimming at dawn or dusk and avoiding excessive splashing.

Were there any fatal shark attacks in Florida?

The United States last year had 36 unprovoked shark bites, making up 52% of incidents worldwide. Of those incidents, two were fatal — one in Hawaii and one in California.

Florida had 16 shark bites, more than any other state, making up 44% of the bites in the U.S. Hawaii had the second-highest number in the U.S. with eight.

While most shark bites are "test bites" — when a shark misidentifies a human as its preferred prey — a shark usually will swim away after biting, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History news release.

