State Handing Out Mortgage Grants To Union City Homeowners, Up To $80K

Bea Karnes
·1 min read

UNION CITY, CA — Homeowners in Union City and across California who are struggling to meet their mortgage obligations are invited to apply for financial help via a state program designed to provide relief payments for property owners who haven't recovered from economic hardships connected to the coronavirus shutdowns.

Alameda County had a program funded by $129 million but it has run out of money. However, it continues to accept applications in case more funding becomes available. Union City residents have already been approved for more than $4 million from the county program with more applications under review.

The California Mortgage Relief Program, administered by the California Housing Finance Agency, has been available since last year. It's a grant program, with no repayment obligation. Up to $80,000 in past-due payments may be covered. The funds were made available under the federal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Criteria for qualification include household income at or below 100 percent of area median income, unable to make mortgage payments on two occasions before Dec. 27 and suffered financial hardships tied to the public health lockdowns since Jan. 21, 2020.

More information is available at www.CAMortgageRelief.org, and applications can be filled out after clicking on the "apply now" button, officials said.

Anyone who may need additional assistance was encouraged to call the California Mortgage Relief Program Center at 888-840-2594, or email info@camortgagerelief.org.

This article originally appeared on the Union City Patch

