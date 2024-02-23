State health department to move and downsize its Rochester office

Feb. 23—ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Department of Health is making a move in Rochester by shifting its office to the northwest quadrant.

The state health department, which has a team of 28 employees based in Rochester, currently has an office based at 18 Wood Lake Drive Southeast.

Minnesota Department of Health Media and Planning Director Andrea Ahneman explained the office needs have changed over time, so the department is adjusting by moving to a new space in the Valley Business Center II at 3425 40th Ave. NW.

"It was determined less space was needed, so it's a smaller space that will be approximately 4,700-square-feet," she wrote.

The build-out of the space, estimated at $240,000, is expected to finish in time for an early summer move.

The 23-year-old Valley Business Center II, owned by Bloomington-based

New Era Development

, is currently occupied by the Rochester office of the

DBS Group

, a commercial construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wis. It has also been a popular spot for national technology companies, like

LSI Corp.

and Avago Technologies.