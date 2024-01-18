State health dept working on new PFAS action plan
State health dept working on new PFAS action plan
State health dept working on new PFAS action plan
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix has no plans to release a special application for the Vision Pro, at least for now.
An unredacted Meta internal presentation has revealed that the company's own employees recommended that 100,000 child users were harassed daily.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.
International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring fitness device today without saying what it does, when it'll be on sale or how much it costs.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night and died Wednesday morning despite "life-saving efforts."
Aleph Farms received regulatory approval in the form of a “No Questions” letter from Israel’s Ministry of Health for its cultivated beef manufacturing process. Aleph, an Israel-based cellular agriculture company, says it is the first company to receive this kind of approval for cultivated beef. This process uses animal cells, not a slaughtered animal, often fed and grown in a bioreactor.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Apple will allow U.S. developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases, according to the company’s updated developer guidelines.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Five of Murilee Martin's favorite junkyard cars from the 2016-2023 period on Autoblog.
OpenAI will use cryptography to tackle misinformation related to the 2024 elections.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
Microsoft evidently envisions Copilot, the umbrella brand for its portfolio of AI-powered, content-generating technologies, becoming a significant future revenue line-item. Surely aware of this, Microsoft is today launching a consumer-focused paid Copilot plan and loosening the eligibility requirements for enterprise-level Copilot offerings. The goal, it appears, is to broaden the base of potential paying Copilot customers while making Microsoft's existing services -- namely Word, Excel and the other apps within the tech giant's Microsoft 365 family -- more attractive through AI features.
AT&T is raising its Unlimited plan prices a bit on March 5, 2024, though users will at least get more hotspot data.
LG is already one of the most prolific EV battery manufacturers in the US, but it wants to build the devices that charge them, too.